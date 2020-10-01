Coin Toss Brewing Announces Expansion of its Oregon City Brewery and Taproom

OREGON CITY, Ore.– While 2020 has led to closures and downsizing for many small businesses, Coin Toss Brewing is thrilled to announce an expansion. The Oregon City brewery and taproom, located at 14214 Fir St., Unit H, is taking over an adjacent suite in its building complex.

The new space is approximately 1,500 square feet, which effectively doubles Coin Toss’s existing footprint for its brewery and taproom. Of the new space, 500 square feet will be devoted to the taproom, while the remaining 1,000 square feet of warehouse will be used for storage, offices, and a new barrel-aging program. The additional storage space will allow the brewery to reopen its original taproom for indoor socially-distanced table seating; bar seating remains closed while the county is still in phase one of reopening due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so unbelievably grateful to have reached this point, especially during the many COVID challenges of 2020,” said Tim Hohl, Coin Toss Founder. “It’s a testament to our loyal regulars and to new customers we’ve been able to welcome in over the past six months.”

Hohl says given that it’s not an overly complicated build out, he hopes to open the new space to the public by mid October. The expansion will allow the brewery to keep its Friday and Saturday food trucks operational through the fall and winter. Customers can also look forward to a more robust snack menu for the nights the food trucks aren’t present.

Chip Conlon, Head Brewer for Coin Toss Brewing, said he and Hohl couldn’t be happier with the way the expansion timed out. “We picked up a bunch of indoor seating just in time for the rainy season, and the additional storage will give us some breathing room and make brewery operations run much smoother. But mostly, I’m stoked to start having fun with a limited barrel-aging program!”

About Coin Toss Brewing

Coin Toss Brewing offers a variety of signature brews available by the pint, crowler, growler, or keg. The company is committed to crafting the finest beers in honor of Beervana’s illustrious history. The Coin Toss moniker is a nod to the fateful event that determined the city of Portland’s name. Although pioneer Asa Lovejoy (from Boston, Mass.) may have lost the historic coin toss to Francis Pettygrove (of Portland, Maine), the brewery would like to reach back through the years and tell him: Heads or tails? It’s beer, you win! CoinTossBrewing.com | @CoinTossBrewing

For More Information:

https://www.cointossbrewing.com