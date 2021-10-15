Coastal Championship Wrestling, Unbranded Brewing and Union Beer Store Team Up to Unveil CCW-Branded Beer

POMPANO BEACH, Florida – Coastal Championship Wrestling (CCW), South Florida’s preeminent professional wrestling company, Unbranded Brewing Company, South Florida’s best craft brewery, and Union Craft Beer Store are teaming up to launch a new CCW-themed beer — Triple Chokeslam.

Unbranded Brewing Company in Hialeah, Fla. will be brewing Triple Chokeslam and is proud to serve as the home of CCW’s wildly-popular monthly professional wrestling show Bash at the Brew. So teaming up to create Triple Chokeslam was a natural. The new Unbranded Brewing Company product will debut Nov. 6 at Bash at the Brew 10. Triple Chokeslam will also be available for purchase through Union Beer Store in Miami.

Triple Chokeslam is a Triple IPA that packs a punch at 10 percent alcohol by volume.

“Lance Aschliman and the team at Unbranded Brewing Company have been amazing partners for CCW,” said CCW Owner and CEO Nelio Cuomo Costa. “So, we’re thrilled to introduce Triple Chokeslam to our fans on Nov. 6 and we look forward to many, many more events at Unbranded Brewing Company. Our fans have really come to enjoy and appreciate the location, as well as Unbranded Brewing’s amazing beers and food. We think they’re going to love this beer.”

“We’re also very pleased to work with Union Beer Store for distribution of Triple Chokeslam,” Costa said. “David and Cici Rodriguez are wonderful people. They’re fans of CCW and professional wrestling and we’re fans of theirs. So, they were the perfect partners for distribution of Triple Chokeslam.”

Tickets for Bash at the Brew 10 are available now, at the CCW Website.

http://www.ccwrestlingfl.com