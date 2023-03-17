Clubby Seltzers Expands To Texas

Clubby Seltzers, the premium hard seltzer modeled after golf staple cocktails like the “Club Special”, is now available in over 600 stores across Texas. Clubby Seltzers are a delicious and low-calorie alternative to other alcoholic beverages and are offered in four permanent flavors: Lemon-Lime, Orange, Grape, and Raspberry-Lemon. The full lineup of Clubby Seltzers is now available across the Lone Star state at major grocery stores, liquor stores and golf venues. The #1 seltzer in golf is also sold across Oklahoma and South Carolina.

Clubby Seltzers was founded by three golf buddies, including Houston native Thomas Moratto, in 2021. The trio sought to can their favorite golf drink the “Club Special”, a cocktail traditionally made with vodka, lemon-lime soda, limeade, and club soda. The refreshing drink was reportedly invented out of a country club in Oklahoma in the 1960s. Since Clubby’s initial launch across Oklahoma, the brand has built a loyal following and catapulted its way through the seltzer aisle, consistently debuting new flavors and expanding into new markets. The company’s growth trajectory proves the category has space for niche brands that bring a great tasting product and unique nod of nostalgia to the market.

“As a Houston native and proud UT alum, it’s a dream come true to bring Clubby to my home state of Texas,” comments Co-Founder and CMO Thomas Moratto. “Texas has a rich golfing culture, world-class courses, and has produced many top golfers, making it a major golf-centric state and ideal new market for our growing brand.”

With 2g of sugar, 100 calories, and 5% ABV per 12 oz can, Clubby Seltzers are for Texans looking to enjoy a refreshing and guilt-free drink so they can focus on other things, like their handicap. The not-too-sweet flavor profile is built off of popular category adjacencies with a blend of carbonated water, natural flavors, salt and a gluten-free sugar brewed alcohol base. The two original flavors are also award winning, with Lemon-Lime and Grape taking home Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2022. The brand also won Gold at the 2022 and 2023 Seltzerland competitions in Austin.

Clubby’s portfolio of offerings is set to expand later this spring with the addition of a Texas exclusive flavor and pack.

Clubby Seltzers will work with its distributor, RNDC (Republic National Distributing Company), to ensure their portfolio of products are easy to find and available for all Texans to enjoy.

“We are thrilled to partner with the team at Clubby Seltzers to introduce such a unique brand to Texas,” says Bob Grado, the Vice President of Sales, Vintage Portfolio, for Republic National Distributing Company. “This golf-centric seltzer hit a hole in one in Oklahoma and is the perfect drink for Texans who love a refreshing beverage while hitting the links, playing pickle ball or simply enjoying a family BBQ.”

Sold in a convenient variety 12-pack (SRP $19.99), Clubby Seltzers are available statewide at over 600 major retailers such as H-E-B, SPEC’s, Central Market, Goody Goody, Twin Liquor and Total Wine & More, as well as through independent shops, golf clubs and municipal courses.

Fans can check out the Clubby Pro Shop for branded merchandise including golf balls, tees, shirts, hats, coolers, ball towels and more.

About Clubby Seltzers

Founded in 2021, Clubby Seltzers is a light and refreshing hard seltzer created by three golf buddies who sought to can golf staple cocktails and make them even lighter. Clubby’s permanent flavors include Lemon-Lime, Grape, Orange and Raspberry-Lemon. Sold in six packs or a variety 12-pack, Clubby Seltzers are available in over 2,000 retailers across Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

For More Information:

https://clubbyseltzers.com/