Clown Shoes to Release Rainbows Are Real Hazy IPA Brewed with Terpenes

BOSTON – Few things create wonder like a giant rainbow, but the latest beer from Clown Shoes comes close. Clown Shoes announced today its first-ever beer made with terpene additions, Rainbows Are Real. Terpenes are aromatic oils that are found in natural botanical sources including cannabis and hops. They are said to have therapeutic benefits.

When asked why he wanted to brew a beer with Terpenes, Dan Lipke, Head Brewer at Clown Shoes, said, “Because of how much they interested me. The idea of enhancing aroma and boosting flavors is exciting. When you add in the potential health benefits, it really made me want to take on a project like this.”

Rainbows Are Real, a vibrant IPA, is hazy and brewed with the terpenes Linalool and Beta-Pinene. The terpenes enhance floral and pine notes and supplement sweet, citrusy hops. The aromatic compounds, derived from natural botanical sources, are used to elevate the beer’s aroma. In this case, their floral and piney flavors supplement the sweet malt backbone and juicy mix of Azacca, Citra, and Mosaic hops. This allows Rainbows are Real to shine in a new way.

Research has indicated that terpenes have potential therapeutic benefits, similar to the soothing effects of aromatherapy.In the case of the two terpenes found in Rainbows are Real, Linalool has been said to provide a feeling of relaxation and calm, while Beta-Pinene is often used to help alleviate pain, inflammation and anxiety.

Rainbows Are Real comes in at 6.75% ABV. It will be available in mid-June and sold in 4-pack cans nationwide at a suggested retail price of $11.99. To see where it is sold once available, check out the Clown Shoes beer finder:https://clownshoesbeer.com/beer-locator/.

About Clown Shoes:

Clown Shoes was founded in 2009 by Gregg Berman, who first brewed a small batch of “Hoppy Feet” Black IPA. Since then, Clown Shoes has become known for putting their unique spin on traditional styles of beer with eye-catching labels – and for its growing program of special releases and barrel-aged beers. In 2017, Clown Shoes joined Mass. Bay Brewing Company, Inc. Since then, it has continued to grow, innovate, and offer unique beers with a sense of style and personality.