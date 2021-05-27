City Brew Tours Charlotte Launches June 26

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – City Brew Tours, a leading curator of craft brewery tours and experiences in North America, announced today the launch of their latest franchise tour location in Charlotte, N.C. City Brew Tours Charlotte will officially start operations on Saturday, June 26. The brand’s first location in the Southeast, Charlotte is the twelfth city to host City Brew Tours of craft breweries, joining other cities with a rich craft brew heritage including Baltimore; Boston; Cleveland; Portland, Ore.; and Washington, D.C.

“The Charlotte tour is designed with local and visiting beer lovers in mind, offering an education in the tradition of brewing that spans 14,000 years,” said Connor Wolfarth, franchise owner, City Brew Tours Charlotte. “We’ve partnered with several breweries in the area to provide a variety of beers ranging from IPAs to hearty stouts to entice both the novice beer drinker and the true connoisseur.”

Beer lovers will have a choice of two guided tours. The “Original Charlotte Tour” consists of stops at four breweries with a meal pairing at Noble Smoke. The tour will last up to five hours and will cost $99. The “Sip of Charlotte Tour” will include stops at three breweries and a local snack instead of a meal. The cost for the scaled-down, 3.5-hour tour is $70. Reduced pricing will be available for designated drivers. Each stop will focus on one element of the grain-to-glass beer-making process and include a flight of four, 4-ounce servings of beer. The current list of participating breweries, or potential tour stops, includes Armored Cow Brewing Co., Ass Clown Brewing Company, Lower Left Brewing Co. and The Suffolk Punch, with more breweries expected to be added prior to launch. Attendees will be informed of which breweries will be on the tour 48 hours prior to their tour date.

“With Charlotte’s reputation continuing to grow as a major center for craft beer, it was only a matter of time before a tour was offered in the Queen City, highlighting the artistry of beer making through local brewers,” said Chad Brodsky, founder and CEO, City Brew Tours. “I am thrilled to have a fellow beer enthusiast like Connor launching City Brew Tours in Charlotte.”

City Brew Tours’ 14-passenger van will pick up tour guests outside The Westin Charlotte, located at 601 South College Street.

For more information about City Brew Tours Charlotte, visit www.citybrewtours.com/charlotte/.

