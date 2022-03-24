Cinderlands Beer Co. and DiAnoia’s Eatery Collaborate on Beer Benefitting 412 Food Rescue

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania – Cinderlands Beer Co. and DiAnoia’s Eatery are once again teaming up with 412 Food Rescue to produce Con Pane: an IPA mashed with bread rescued from DiAnoia’s Eatery. This will be the trio’s second collaboration, having produced Con Pane for the first time in August 2019.

Con Pane will be released at Cinderlands Warehouse on February 23rd. A bread special, featuring hop-infused olive oil and focaccia made at DiAnoia’s subsidiary Pane è Pronto, will also be available that evening at both Cinderlands Warehouse and at DiAnoia’s Eatery.

The beer will be on draft and in cans to-go at all Cinderlands locations and at DiAnoia’s Eatery, as well as at various establishments in the Pittsburgh region. A portion of all proceeds will benefit 412 Food Rescue’s mission.

The word companion derives from the Latin words com (with) and panis (bread) – or in Italian, Con Pane. Companions are defined as those with whom you break bread and share the table, one of the truest acts of community. Who are your companions?

“412 Food Rescue is an incredible organization and we’re honored to support their mission with this beer collaboration. We especially admire the generosity and determination of their committed volunteers. Our neighbors at DiAnoia’s and Pane è Pronto make beautiful bread and it’s our pleasure to make beer with them and their loaves. Every brewer knows that the most important measure of great beer is starting with great ingredients, and this bread is as good as it gets.” -Paul Schneider, Partner Head Brewer, Cinderlands Beer Co.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with our friends at Cinderlands and DiAnoia’s on this effort. As Americans, we waste up to 40% of the food we grow and produce, and baked items such as fresh bread are particularly difficult to distribute in time. 412 Food Rescue is committed to fighting hunger and climate change by safely redistributing would-be food waste, and it’s fantastic to see local makers and restaurants join the movement and find creative ways to use food that would otherwise go to a landfill.” – Leah Lizarondo, co-founder and CEO, 412 Food Rescue

About 412 Food Rescue

Driven by the belief that good food belongs to people, not landfills, 412 Food Rescue launched in Pittsburgh, PA in March 2015 to redirect healthy food from the waste stream to households and nonprofits that serve people experiencing food insecurity. In the United States, as much as 40 percent of food produced is wasted while 1 in 8 people go hungry. The only organization in the Greater Pittsburgh Region focused on food that would otherwise be discarded, 412 Food Rescue addresses both hunger and food waste by mobilizing volunteers to bring surplus food from retail locations to nonprofits serving people in need. The growing team of 13,000+ volunteer drivers, mobilized by the Food Rescue Hero® technology platform, has redirected more than 20 million pounds of food in western Pennsylvania, equating to 16 million meals and mitigating 10 million pounds of CO2 emissions in the process. Locally, the organization works with 800 food retailers and 600 nonprofit partners.

About DiAnoia’s Eatery

DiAnoia’s Eatery, an Italian Restaurant in Pittsburgh, PA, combines the dining experience of your favorite

Italian vacation with the warmth and coziness of a friendly neighborhood restaurant. Owned by Chef Dave Anoia and his wife Aimee DiAndrea, DiAnoia’s Eatery is an Italian deli and café by day and full service ristorante by night that specializes in homemade pastas, pastries, breads, sandwiches, and more.

About Cinderlands Beer Co.

Cinderlands Beer Co. is a craft brewery and scratch kitchen located in Pittsburgh PA. The first location,

Cinderlands Foederhouse in Lawrenceville, opened in December 2017. Cinderlands Warehouse in the Strip District, opened in May 2019, is the company’s second location. Cinderlands Taproom – Wexford, opened in February 2021, is the third location.

For More Information:

https://www.dianoiaseatery.com/