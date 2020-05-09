Cincinnati’s Fretboard Brewing Company to release award-winning pilsner, Vlad

CINCINNATI – Two years after winning a prestigious award at the World Beer Cup, Fretboard Brewing Company is set to release their fan-favorite pilsner, ‘Vlad’, in retail packaging on Monday, May 18th.

Shortly after their grand opening in the fall of 2017, the Fretboard team knew they had something special in their pilsner and submitted it to the World Beer Cup. As the largest international beer competition in the world that sees thousands of entries from around the globe, ‘Vlad’ took home a Silver Medal in the category, International-Style Pilsener. Now, in their third year of operation, Fretboard Brewing will can their flagship beer for fans across Ohio to enjoy.

Starting on Monday May 18th, Fretboard will release ‘Vlad’ in 6-packs, retailing for $8.99.

The story of ‘Vlad’ is a true microcosm of the city in which it was brewed and its rich German history. When the founding partners of Fretboard hired Cincy-based consultant Kevin Moreland to help launch their brewery operations, his first instinct was to brew a traditional German pilsner that would outlast current beer trends as an approachable classic. As the first batch of beer ever brewed in Fretboard, this soon to be medal winner was born thanks to the work by Kevin (now a partner at Fretboard) and head brewer and partner, Brad Plank.

As hoped, the beer with a jam-band inspired name took root and has garnered a top selling position not only in the taproom but as a permanent handle at many bars and restaurants throughout town. In asking Kevin what makes Vlad unique and memorable to the craft beer drinker and ‘domestic’ crowd alike, his answer was hiding in plain sight. While many breweries hang their hat on locally sourced grains and hops, Fretboard imports all its main ingredients for this Czech style pilsner from Europe with purposeful intent to create a product that hearkens back to what you’ll drink in a Munich beer garden. “Cincinnati also has great water”, Moreland added, a vital piece to the brewing process – one that combines old world brewing styles with a unique lagering technique.

Look for cans to hit shelves around greater Cincinnati starting the week of May 18th, including carryout at their Blue Ash taproom as well as their new Fretboard Brewing and Public House located in Hamilton. Now available for shipping throughout Ohio, all Fretboard beers including Vlad are available to order online for statewide shipping or in-person pickup.

About Fretboard: Brews in Tune. Located at 5800 Creek Road, Blue Ash, OH, Fretboard Brewing Company is truly a prideful part of the community that beats to the sound of its own drum. A musical brewery with a large taproom space, award winning-brews, weekly live music, smoked BBQ and private rental spaces for large events – it’s a safe bet for a good time just 15 minutes north of downtown Cincinnati.

Brewery Phone: 513-914-4677 (HOPS)