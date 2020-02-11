Cigar City Brewing Releases Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout for One Day Only

Tampa, Fla. — Cigar City Brewing (CCB) has announced the return of Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout, to be released only at the 11th Annual Hunahpu’s Day on March 13, 2020 at Amelie Arena in downtown Tampa. Tickets are now available, with each ticket granting access to unlimited samples of beer from over 115 breweries as well as bottles of Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout, a monolithic dark beer brewed with cinnamon, vanilla, cacao nibs and three types of chile peppers. Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout is not otherwise sold to the public.

First released in 2010, Hunahpu’s begins life as an 11.2% Imperial Stout boasting strong notes of espresso and dark chocolate. After fermentation, the beer is recirculated over cacao nibs, vanilla beans and cinnamon blended with ancho, pasilla and guajillo chile peppers. Hunahpu’s thus achieves the perfect balance between sweet milk chocolate flavors, spice-derived complexity and a Scoville heat that’s slow-building but never overwhelming. Named for a Mayan deity, Hunahpu’s has appeared on RateBeer, Untappd and BeerAdvocate lists of all-time highest rated beers in the world.

“The Hunahpu’s Day event grew organically around the release of this phenomenal beer,” says Cigar City Brewing’s Brand Manager, Neil Callaghan. “The time, energy and raw materials that go into brewing Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout have necessitated a once-yearly release, despite exceedingly high demand. If we can only release this beer that people really love once a year, let’s throw a party!”

Today, Hunahpu’s Day is a world-class beer festival bringing together thousands of craft beer enthusiasts and dozens of brewers from around the world. Hunahpu’s Day 2019 proved to be one of Cigar City Brewing’s most successful events ever, with over 4,000 attendees enjoying rare beer from Florida, California, Mexico, Denmark, Russia and everywhere in between.

In 2020, two new versions of Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout will be available only to higher level ticket holders. CCB’s Assistant Marketing Manager, Micki Bell says, “We are bringing some additional Mayan deities to the party with two versions of Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout: Alom’s Imperial Stout, which is rested on Spanish cedar, lending sandalwood and cracked black pepper notes to the beer; and Xmuncane’s (sha-MOON-canes) Imperial Stout, a version of Hunahpu’s that utilizes hazelnuts and coffee. Neither have been released ever before, and we couldn’t be more excited to share these beers with Hunahpu’s attendees.”

CCB offers several ticket levels designed to make access to Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout and the Hunahpu’s Day festival accessible to all. Bottles of Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout, entrance to the 11th Anniversary Hunahpu’s Day Festival, unlimited pours of over 300 different beers, access to delicious food, a souvenir tasting glass and other perks are all included with every level of Hunahpu’s Day ticket.

Visit Cigar City Brewing’s website [www.cigarcitybrewing.com] or click here for more information on Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout and Hunahpu’s Day 2020.

About Cigar City Brewing

Cigar City Brewing is Florida’s premier craft brewery company, delivering tropically-inspired handmade ales and lagers to beer lovers across the country. Led by its flagship, Jai Alai IPA, Cigar City Brewing has used beer to tell the story of the history and culture of Tampa, Florida, since its inception in 2009. The brewery currently produces over 180,000 barrels of beer annually, equating to over 2,000,000 cases of beer being sold across its entire footprint. Awards and accolades, including medals at the Great American Beer Festival and appearances on RateBeer.com’s Top 10 Brewers Worldwide seven times, have helped fuel the brewery’s rapid growth and expansion. Cigar City Brewing is a key partner in CANarchy, a craft brewing collective that represents the largest canned craft beer supplier in the country.