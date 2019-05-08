Cigar City Brewing Releases After Sesh Ale

TAMPA, Fla. — Cigar City Brewing has announced the release of After Sesh Ale, a session ale brewed with orange, lime and salt. This crisp, effervescent ale was developed in conjunction with Skatepark of Tampa to benefit Boards for Bros. The new offering will see distribution across Cigar City Brewing’s 31 state distribution network and in select international markets in kegs and 6-packs of 12oz cans.

Originally released in 2018 to celebrate Skatepark of Tampa’s 25th anniversary, After Sesh Ale begins life as an American Golden Ale brewed with Two-Row and Munich malt and Willamette hops. Curacao orange peel is added during whirlpool, pairing ripe citrus qualities with bready, cracker-like maltiness. Post fermentation, lime is added to further accentuate the beer’s citrus complexity. After Sesh boasts aromas of lime leaf, Valencia orange and fresh cut grass, preluding similar flavors on the palate with light salinity, crisp bitterness and zesty carbonation, making this the perfect cool-down beer to enjoy after a skate session or any time you’re with friends. After Sesh Ale clocks in at 4.5% ABV and 36 IBU’s.

After Sesh Ale photographed at Skatepark of Tampa by Cigar City Brewing

Boards for Bros began in 2006 as an organic effort to refurbish used skateboard equipment and provide underserved children with their very own skateboards – an initiative that has evolved into a 501(c)3 non-profit organization fully committed to providing equipment, safe skate spots and youth mentoring. This model has empowered skateboarders to participate in community service as donors, volunteers or project managers. In 2016, Boards for Bros began expanding its mission, and now has chapters in North Carolina, New Jersey, New York and California in addition to its active headquarters in Tampa. Cigar City Brewing has committed to donate one dollar from each case of After Sesh Ale to Boards for Bros to help the organization fulfill its mission.

Why Skateboards? According to Boards for Bros, “The magic of a skateboard is its simple mode of transportation, which teaches perseverance, personal expression, and most of all, makes friends.”

Cigar City Brewing’s Chief Operating Officer, Justin Clark, said “Skatepark of Tampa is a Florida original and world-famous skatepark, and we were incredibly honored to be able to collaborate on a beer with them back in 2013 to celebrate 20 years of their work in our community. In 2018 we came together to brew a beer to celebrate their 25th anniversary – the goal was to create a refreshing and sessionable beer that would be the perfect complement to a day of skateboarding. The result was After Sesh Ale, and we can’t wait to share a few with our friends at the SPoT and help raise awareness for Boards for Bros.”

Brian Schaefer, President of Skatepark of Tampa and Boards for Bros, said “It’s been a perfect partnership with our (SPoT’s) 20 and 25 year Moat Water Anniversary Beers with CCB. We are stoked to have our input included on not only the flavor, but the art side as well. After Sesh is great for any occasion, especially after a hot Florida day of skateboarding. The best part is that every delicious beer you drink helps get skateboards under the feet of more kids.”

After Sesh Ale will be available in the nation’s finest grocery stores, package stores, liquor stores and independent craft beer shops. Visit Cigar City Brewing’s website, www.cigarcitybrewing.com for more information on After Sesh Ale and the rest of their dynamic line-up of craft ales and lagers. For more information on Skatepark of Tampa visit www.skateparkoftampa.com and www.boardsforbros.org for Boards for Bros.

About Cigar City Brewing

Cigar City Brewing, makers of Jai Alai IPA and Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout, was founded in 2009 by Joey Redner with the goal of creating world-class beer that reflected the flavors and history of the Tampa Bay region. This unique approach has resonated with local and national markets and the brewery has quickly grown to produce over 140,000 barrels of beer annually. Accolades have poured in since the brewery’s inception, including appearances on ratebeer.com’s Top 10 Breweries Worldwide seven times. Cigar City Brewing is a key partner in CANarchy, a craft brewing collective that represents the largest canned craft beer supplier in the country.