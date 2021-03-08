Cigar City Brewing Announces Tampa Bay Beer Week Special Events

TAMPA, Fla. — Cigar City Brewing (CCB), Florida’s premier craft brewery, has announced their schedule of events to take place during Tampa Bay Beer Week (TBBW). Starting Monday, March 8, at the brewery’s Spruce Street Taproom, CCB will create an outdoor biergarten, release new beers, host sampling events and tap rare and innovative beers each day. The week will culminate with the release of the highly coveted Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout alongside a rare Bourbon Barrel-aged version on Friday, March 12, marking the brewery’s 12th annual Hunahpu’s Day.

“We look forward to Tampa Bay Beer Week all year, and we’re thrilled to offer a wide variety of events and releases for Beer Week 2021,” says Micki Bell, Marketing Manager for Cigar City Brewing. “We’re planning some phenomenal events to lead up to Hunahpu’s Day 2021, the crown jewel of every Beer Week at Cigar City Brewing. We’ve taken the opportunity to focus the attention of Hunahpu’s Day on the beer’s release and bring it back home to our brewery after several years of off-site events, and we couldn’t be more excited about it.”

CCB’s TBBW 2021 Schedule of Festivities:

March 8: CCB will release Bon Vivant’s Companion, a barrel-aged sour ale brewed in collaboration with Wisconsin’s Untitled Art. This cocktail-inspired beer was brewed with Untitled Art’s Levi Funk during TBBW 2020 and will be available in 500 mL, only at the Spruce Street Taproom.

March 9: Boat Drinks Mixed Pack, an innovative new offering that offers both citrus-inspired beer and vibrant hard seltzer in a single package, will be featured at CCB’s pop-up biergarten.

March 10: CCB will highlight Jai Low IPA, a full-flavored IPA that builds on the success of the brewery’s flagship brand, Jai Alai IPA. The 120 calorie, 4.0% ABV beer will be featured on draft in the biergarten, marking the first time the beer has been made available on tap since its launch in September 2020.

March 11: Cigar City Seltzer will be in the spotlight. Join us for samplings and other special events to celebrate the recent release of the brewery’s new line of Florida-inspired hard seltzers.

March 12: CCB releases Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout. The annual release, lovingly dubbed “Hunahpu’s Day,” is the culminating event of each Tampa Bay Beer Week, a tradition that continues in 2021. What began humbly as a small beer release to commemorate the brewery’s first anniversary in March of 2010, has grown into one of craft beer’s most anticipated events. The coveted beer is an 11.2% Imperial Stout brewed with a decadent mixture of cacao nibs, vanilla beans, cinnamon and ancho, pasilla and guajillo chile peppers. Beer lovers who win lottery access to Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout through Oznr Craft Beer Marketplace can pick up their bottle allotments at the brewery on March 12. Everyone is invited to enjoy rare variants of Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout on draft all weekend long. Vintage bottles of the sought-after beer and Hunahpu’s Day 2021 merchandise will also be available.

Chris Fairchild, Executive Director for TBBW, says, “We’re excited that CCB is going to be part of TBBW 2021. As a founding member and organizer of Hunahpu’s Day, the week’s anchor event, their involvement this year means as much to us as at any other time. We welcome CCB’s support of our local beer community.”

All of CCB’s Beer Week events will take place at the brewery’s Spruce Street Taproom (3924 W. Spruce Street, Tampa FL) between Monday, March 8 and Sunday, March 14. In addition to Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout bottle pick-ups, the Spruce Street Taproom will be open for full-service dining, drinking, to-go beer and CCB merchandise sales.

Visit Cigar City Brewing’s website [www.cigarcitybrewing.com] for more information on Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout, Tampa Bay Beer Week and the rest of its dynamic line-up of craft ales, lagers and seltzers.

About Cigar City Brewing

Cigar City Brewing is Florida’s premier craft brewery company, delivering tropically-inspired hand-made ales and lagers to beer lovers across the country. Led by its flagship, Jai Alai IPA, Cigar City Brewing has used beer to tell the story of the history and culture of Tampa since its inception in 2009. The brewery currently produces over 180,000 barrels of beer annually, equating to over 2,000,000 cases of beer being sold across its entire footprint. Awards and accolades, including medals at the Great American Beer Festival and appearances on RateBeer.com’s Top 10 Brewers Worldwide seven times, have helped fuel the brewery’s rapid growth and expansion. Cigar City Brewing is a key partner in CANarchy, a craft brewing collective that represents the largest canned craft beer supplier in the country.

About Tampa Bay Beer Week

Tampa Bay Beer Week, Inc. (TBBW), is a 501(c)(6) not-for-profit organization established in 2012 to showcase the Tampa Bay area as an emerging and vibrant craft beer destination and to advance the local and international craft beer culture through events, education and marketing. The Board of Directors consists of representatives from distributors, breweries, retailers and independent beer enthusiasts.

TBBW created Tampa Bay Beer Week, which is a week long celebration of the vibrant beer culture found throughout the Tampa Bay area. Tampa Bay Beer Week begins annually on the first Saturday of March and ends 8 days later. Since the inaugural Tampa Bay Beer Week in 2012, TBBW has hosted hundreds of events such as large-scale festivals, brewing competitions, charity events, and educational seminars. The efforts of TBBW have been a major factor in the continued growth of the Tampa Bay craft beer community making this area one of the top beer tourism destinations in the Southern United States.