Ciderboys Goes Tropical with New Limited Summer Release

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

STEVENS POINT, Wisconsin – Ciderboys Hard Cider company is shipping initial batches of its latest limited release hard cider. Ciderboys Tropical Wave continues the brand’s innovation into “Fruitful Pairings” with a seasonal focus.

“By Fruitful Pairings,” explains Director of Marketing Julie Birrenkott, “we mean a fruit juice flavor that complements and enhances the tart sweetness of our hard cider, not masks that apple goodness. The combination of these tropical flavors really pushes the apple over the top.”

Available for a limited time, Ciderboys Tropical Wave leans into cravings for quenchable and refreshing flavors during warm months.

According to Birrenkott, “When we develop new flavors, we need to be inspired first and foremost, and the combination of passion fruit, orange, and guava really swept us away.” Sometimes referred to as ‘POG,’ Head Cider Maker Mike Schraufnagel describes, “This tropical trio weaves in the tanginess of passion fruit, the sweet tartness of orange, and the floral fruitiness of guava. On a beautiful summer day or a relaxing evening, you really couldn’t ask for a better way to top off a crisp apple hard cider.”

Ciderboys Cider Co.’s unique “fruitful pairings” blend unexpected fresh fruit flavors with the crisp taste of apple cider. The Ciderboys Cider Co. makes its carbonated hard ciders with natural fruit and apple juice from fresh Washington State apples. No sugar is added to Ciderboys products, which are naturally gluten free.

Tropical Wave follows the success of other island-themed limited summer releases, including Ciderboys Tiki Coloda, Ciderboys Mango Tango, and Ciderboys Banana Bliss. Ciderboys produces award winning hard ciders including First Press, Strawberry Magic, Peach County, Pineapple Hula, Raspberry Smash, Blackberry Wild and Grand Mimosa.

For More Information:
https://www.ciderboys.com/ciders/tropical-wave/

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
07/08: Brewbound Podcast 07/15: Brew Talks Virtual July 2021 07/22: Brewbound Data Club w/ Lester Jones, Chief Economist, NBWA 07/22: Investor Speed Dating: Beer & Beyond 07/29: Brewbound Frontlines w/ Brienne Allan on Misogyny and Misconduct
View the Full Content Calendar
back
The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brew Talks Virtual
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More