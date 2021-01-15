Cider Culture Becomes Official Publication of American Cider Association

LANCASTER, Pa. — Cider Culture announced today a partnership with the American Cider Association (ACA) to become its official publication, offering a new way for the ACA to communicate, educate and inform both cider makers and consumers.

Cider Culture, a 2020 Top 35 Cider Blog awardee, is a digital publication for cider lovers that features cider events, travel, recipes, news and interviews. It was co-founded in 2014 as a passion project by cider enthusiast and Dish LLC co-founder and CEO Mary Bigham.

“We created Cider Culture as a way to deepen our knowledge and share our appreciation for all things cider. We’ve explored the history and diversity of cider, and the genuine creativity and passion of those who make it,” said Bigham. “I’m excited for the publication’s next steps: to support this industry by forwarding the ACA’s mission. Our new focus will include advocacy,

more storytelling, and a forum for the ACA’s programs, like the Certified Cider ProfessionalProgram, and its events, notably CiderCon®. We’ll also act as a platform to showcase amazing cider content from all across the web and provide a much-needed revenue stream for the ACA to continue to make an impact.”

The American Cider Association is an organization of cider and perry producers in the United States. Its mission is to grow a diverse and successful U.S. cider industry by providing valuable information, resources and services to its members and by advocating on their behalf.

“We’ll be engaging our readership and developing new audiences to promote and amplify stories from across the ‘cidersphere,’” said Emily Kovach, Cider Culture editor-in-chief. “We’ll be doing so on a consumer level, but also as a robust partner to help the ACA’s members grow and evolve this industry.”

Look for Cider Culture to bring stories, tips, education and content that’s helpful to the cider lover, while providing value to makers by highlighting their products, elevating the discourse among producers, sharing forecasts and continuing to tell their stories, too. It will also be a way for makers to promote and share trends, latest technologies, best-practices and marketing tools, not just among cideries, but also with adjunct industries, such as manufacturers of packaging, juicing and pressing equipment, for example. Lastly, the partnership is a way to financially impact the industry; investing in Cider Culture in 2021 and beyond directly benefits the ACA.

“Advertising in Cider Culture creates a new revenue stream for the ACA which helps it forward its mission on behalf of its membership and the industry,” Bigham emphasized. “It’s a win-win as makers and industry professionals use these opportunities to not only promote their businesses, but also the cider industry as a whole. Each marketing dollar goes to the ACA.”

ACA Executive Director Michelle McGrath said, “When these industries work together, the entire cider world rises. We’re partnering with Cider Culture to share news that will impact producers and inform consumers. We’re building on Cider Culture’s existing strengths of telling our members’ stories, providing education and fun content, like gift-guides with additional consumer-focused fare and industry-focused resources. We believe this synergy will positively impact our members’ growth and success — and, that’s our number one goal.”

To stay current with ACA happenings, follow Cider Culture on the web, Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest. Contact Cider Culture to learn more about editorial coverage and sponsored content opportunities.