Cider Creek Hard Cider Expands Distribution to Pennsylvania

CANISTEO, N.Y.— New York State farm cidery Cider Creek Hard Cider has expanded distribution into Pennsylvania by partnering with Stockertown Beverage.

The distribution coverage area includes the 29 eastern counties of Pennsylvania.

“We have a lot of customers from Pennsylvania that come to visit our tasting rooms, so it was a natural addition to our distribution portfolio,” says Melanie Collins, co-owner of Cider Creek Hard Cider.

The brand is Wegmans number two performing cider brand by sales volume – across its 40 plus locations in New York State. The grocery chain has committed to supporting Cider Creek Hard Cider throughout Stockertown’s territory in Pennsylvania.

“We chose to work with Stockertown Beverage because it’s a family run business, with an experienced craft beverage sales team that treats us like family,” says Kevin Collins, Cider Creek’s Head Cider Maker.

“We are extremely impressed with Cider Creek ciders; they are smooth, flavorful ciders artfully crafted with the finest ingredients. The care and creativity that goes into each Cider Creek product is on display in each and every sip. There are no other ciders quite like them!

Cider Creek Ciders are crafted by great people; Melanie and Kevin’s warmth and hospitality made us instantly feel welcome. We knew immediately that that we wanted to work with Cider Creek and are proud to partner with them to bring their exceptional ciders to Pennsylvania,” said Chuck Greenstreet, Vice President Stockertown Beverage.

Stockertown will be carrying Cider Creek’s core portfolio, Premium Farmhouse, Saison Reserve, Cran Mango Saison, Loganberry and the brands seasonal line up in 12 oz cans, 1/6 barrels and 1/2 barrels.

About Cider Creek Hard Cider

Cider Creek Hard Cider is a farm cidery located in Canisteo, N.Y.=. It is our mission to produce high-quality, craft, hard cider with authenticity. We are creative, funky and progressive in our brewing methods and recipes. We proudly use 100 percent New York State apples and we never add water, sugar, artificial flavors or sweeteners to our products. We are the most awarded New York State Farm Cidery from 2015-2018 by GLINTCAP. Cider Creek Hard Cider can be found in retailers, bars and restaurants in New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania. Our tasting rooms are open to consumers year round.