CIA Mexicana de OPTACO SA de CV Launches XOLO, The ‘World’s First Tamale Flavored Beer’

TIJUANA. B.C., México – Compania Mexicana De OPTACO, S.A. De C.V., announced on this Cinco de Mayo national holiday the launch of “Xoloitzcuintle” Tamale Flavored Beer. At 4.5%, XOLO is brewed with Mexican oregano (Lippia graveolens) instead of hops and is brewed with spicy seasoned tamale masa flour instead of barley malt. “A lot of people only think of drinking Mexican beer with Tamales,” said Co-founder John Ramonett Gonzales. “We want to break those norms and encourage people to enjoy XOLO without any meal, at the beach, at a concert, or at a party. Our XOLO brew is light, refreshing, and extremely drinkable on any occasion.” said Gonzales.

Xoloitzcuintle is designed to satisfy your craving for a Spicy Mexican Tamale in a traditional Mexican Beer. Gonzales got the idea for brewing the Tamale Flavored Beer while riding on the Tijuana Trolley in San Diego, California. Gonzales is a tamale Aficionado and knows the Good, the Bad and the Ugly, like an old “Sergio Leone” Spaghetti Western. Compania Mexicana De OPTACO, S.A. De C.V. was founded on September 16, 2021, Mexico’s Independence Day — Día de la Independencia.

About John Ramonett Gonzales

John Ramonett Gonzales is Co-founder of Compania Mexicana De OPTACO, S.A. De C.V. Prior to starting the company, Gonzales served as President and CEO of Island Sweetwater Beverage Company, Inc. He previously held numerous leadership positions at BroTex International Inc., a food and beverage brokerage firm headed by Chuck Brockett. Gonzales has spent more than 30 years as a food and beverage broker and the management and commercialization of intellectual property. He has business management experience in all key sectors of food and beverage marketing, including private and public companies.

For More Information:

https://optaco.webnode.co.uk/