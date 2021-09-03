Chuckanut Releases Yellow Card Ale

BELLINGHAM, Washington – Soccer season is on and Chuckanut is jumping in with Yellow Card Ale. Originally designed in honor of the Bellingham United soccer team! The last time Yellow Card was brewed was in 2014 and it won NABA Gold Medal in 2013 and WA Beer Awards’ Silver 2013 and Gold 2014! This updated rendition is sessionable and crisp, mellow yellow in color and full of fresh citrus and vanilla hop aromas.Dry hopped with Lotus hops from the NW this effervescent ale leaves you with a dry pallet and a delicate malt sweetness. Yellow Card Ale is a mix between aGolden Ale and a Pale Ale. Perfect drinking for game watching!

Chuckanut Yellow Card is the perfect match for sandwiches, salads, soups and light fare. Best of all with its easy mellow flavors, it’s great as a thirst quenching midday beer! Yellow Card is only available at limited accounts around Puget Sound, Oregon and both Chuckanut outlets.

Chuckanut Brewery, located at both 601 West Holly St, Bellinghamand 11937 Higgins Airport Way in Burlington, was awarded National Small Brewery/Brewer of the Year 2011 at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver, CO. Currently both the South and North Nut offer on-site beverages, to-go beer and pick-up for kegs, growlers and bottles of Chuckanut beer. Guests of allages are welcome at both locations. A full menu at North Nut can be eaten onsite, to go or delivered. The South Nut Skagit Tap Room & Brewery in Burlington is located at the Port of Skagit.

For More Information:
https://chuckanutbreweryandkitchen.com

