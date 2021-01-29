Chuckanut Kaffee Dunkel Lager Now Available

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Chuckanut Brewery is excited about the release of a new Kaffee Dunkel Coffee Lager in collaboration with Tony’s Coffee in Bellingham. The classic Chuckanut Dunkel isa malty, deep mahogany Munich style award winning lager that’s balanced with smooth toffee & chocolate notes. In this Kaffee variation of Dunkel Chuckanut has partnered with friends at Tony’s coffee (Roast Magazine’s CoffeeRoaster of the Year 2021) to create another layer of fruit forward slightly sweet coffee to its classic German dark lager.

This full-flavored Dunkel has been made in very limited supplies to be tapped and sold in bottles around Northwest Washington, Portland Oregon and at both Chuckanut locations. Kaffee Dunkel is a great afternoon and evening treat leaving you inspired and invigorated to continue your day and take you into thenight with lots of energy! Its dry finish and lingering coffee notes awaken andinspire your next sip! Great with any BBQ, roasted meats and vegetables, it’s also delicious with a mushroom omelet at a late morning breakfast!

Chuckanut Brewery & Kitchen, located at 601 West Holly St, Bellingham, was awarded the National Small Brewpub/Brewer of the Year 2009 and National SmallBrewery/Brewer of the Year 2011 at the Great American Beer Festival.

Currently both locations offer outdoor heated seating (covered and waterside) for guests of all ages. A full food menu is available Wednesday-Sunday at North Nut for pick, in house and delivery (in Bellingham).

The South Nut Tap Room at 11937Higgins Airport Way, Burlington is located at the Port of Skagit for beer garden enjoyment and curbside pick up.

Now both locations are open Wednesday-Sunday and beer by appointment on Monday & Tuesday: North Nut (Wednesday-Sunday1-7 pm) and South Nut (Wednesday-Thursday 3-6 pm and Friday-Sunday 1-6 pm) duringCovid. Check additional information about Chuckanut at www.chuckanutbrewery.com.

