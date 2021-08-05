Chuckanut Brewery Taps Kaffee Dunkel Lager

Chuckanut Brewery Taps New Kaffee Dunkel Lager

Chuckanut Brewery has brewed its Kaffee Dunkel Lager multiple times. Each time a new and different coffee bean from different roasters is used. This rendition of Kaffee Dunkel Lager uses Guatemalan beans from Huehuetenango roasted by Bellingham’s Steed CoffeeRoasters. At the base is Chuckanut Dunkel, a classic malty, deep mahogany, dark Munchener lager with balanced, smooth toffee & chocolate notes from the use of Munich malts. In the Kaffee Dunkel the Chuckanut classic lager partners with Steed Coffee’s Hue Hue beans roasted in Bellingham.

Using Huehuetenango Guatemalan beans, another smooth layer of chocolate & coffee notes is added to Chuckanut’s traditional dark lager. Kaffee Dunkel Lager is brewed in very limited supplies and sold at both Chuckanut locations and selected accounts  around Puget Sound and Portland, OR. Kaffee Dunkel Lager has a medium body, very drinkable and not as heavy as its color might suggest. It’s a great way to get an afternoon pick me up if you’re feeling sleepy!

Chuckanut Brewery & Kitchen, located at 601 West Holly St, Bellingham, was awarded National Small Brewery/Brewer of the Year 2011 at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver, CO. Currently both the South and NorthNut offer on site beverages, to-go beer and pick-up for kegs, growlers andbottles of Chuckanut beer. Guests of all ages are welcome at both locations. A full menu at North Nut can be eaten on site, to go or delivered. The South NutSkagit Tap Room & Brewery at 11937 Higgins Airport Way, Burlington is located at the Port of Skagit in Burlington.

For More Information:
https://chuckanutbreweryandkitchen.com

