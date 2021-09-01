Chuckanut Brewery Releases Rhinebier

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

BELLINGHAM, WA – Chuckanut Brewery first created Rhinebier two years ago but has not released it since… until now! Chuckanut Rhinebier is a new take on a classic Kolsch style, a beer common in Cologne, Germany along the Rhine River. Chuckanut’s Rhinebier is where oldschool Kolsch meet new school flair. Traditional Mittlefruh hops interplay with Saaz hops giving a pronounced fresh cut grass character up front giving way to the classic Kolsch malt character in the finish. The malt bill is all Pilsner and Vienna plus a heaping amount of Spelt malt for notes of graininess, depth and refreshing finish that keeps this beer crispy and clean!

Chuckanut’s Rhinebier is terrific with pasta, light sauces, poultry dishes and salads. It’s also a great lawn-mower beer that is easy on the pallet and thirst quenching. Rhinebier is a little different from a traditional Kolsch but just as refreshing with a bit more body and sweetness!

Chuckanut Brewery, located at both 601 West Holly St, Bellingham and 11937 Higgins Airport Way in Burlington, was awarded National Small Brewery/Brewer of the Year 2011 at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver, CO. Currently both the South and North Nut offer on-site beverages, to-go beer and pick-up for kegs, growlers and bottles of Chuckanut beer. Guests of allages are welcome at both locations. A full menu at North Nut can be had onsite, to go or delivered. The South Nut Skagit Tap Room & Brewery in Burlington is located at the Port of Skagit.

For More Information:
https://chuckanutbreweryandkitchen.com

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
09/02: Brewbound Podcast 09/09: Brew Talks Denver 2021 (CBC) 09/14: Investor Speed Dating: Beer & Beyond 09/16: Brewbound Podcast 09/23: Public Relations Speed Dating
View the Full Content Calendar
back
BevNET Cocktail Showdown 1 The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More