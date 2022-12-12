Chuckanut Brewery Releases Limited Barrel Aged Stout Bottles

BELLINGHAM, Washington – As a special release forthe holidays and the first Anniversary of P. Nut Beer Hall in Portland, OR Chuckanut Brewery will release the first Barrel Aged Stout half liter bottles everat P. Nut on December 16, Friday and South Nut on December 17, Saturday. Bottle purchases will belimited to 2 half liter bottles per person. Chuckanut has hand bottled only 120bottles (16.9 oz) between the two locations making this a limited release . The packaging includes a gold waxdipped cap to make them a valuable addition to any beer aficionados’ cellar.The Stout will hold up well due to its 9.8% ABV for at least one year if notmore.

Chuckanut’s Export Stoutwas aged in neighbor Westland Distillery’s oak whiskey barrels for more than ayear as part of the whiskey barrel exchange program. Chuckanut Barrel Aged Stoutboasts hints of wood and dried cherry. High gravity lends itself to a very richvelvety mouth-feel and smooth flavors. The palate is rewarded with hints ofchocolate, coconut and dried fruits. Hops are kept to a minimum and used tobalance out the sweetness of the malt. A great sipper sure to warm the soul aswinter approaches. Find Chuckanut Barrel Aged Stout on tap at both Chuckanuttap rooms and bottles will only be available until sold out. Don’t wait, this issomething special and makes a terrific holiday gift!

Chuckanut Brewery brews award winning Lagers andAles and has won Large Brewery of the Year at WA Beer Awards 2017, 2019 and2021 and Small Brewery at the GABF 2011. The production facility and Tap Roomis in Skagit Valley at 11937 Higgins Airport Way, Burlington, WA. ChuckanutBrewery’s P. Nut Beer Hall is at 920 SE Caruthers St, Portland. Both locations welcome guests of all ages andhave indoor and outdoor seating!

https://chuckanutbrewery.com