Chuckanut Brewery Releases Grodziskie Polish Lager

BELLINGHAM, Washington – Grodziskie Polish Lager has been brewed by Chuckanut Brewery once again. This light colored, slightly smoky effervescent lager is very unusual and rarely brewed in America. The style uses oak smoked wheat malt giving it a very light color, softbody and a dry finish. Grodziskie is known as the Polish champagne because ofthe tiny bubbles and lightness of body in this style of beer.

Chosen by beer writer Stan Hieronymus in 2021 as one of the best 10 beers to drink in the US it’s slightly different than other Grodziskies brewed in the US. Chuckanut’s version is a balance between malt and hops and comes in at only 3% ABV. Delicate smokiness tantalizes the taste buds but does not over power them leaving room to quench your thirst. Available on draft at accounts around Puget Sound and Oregon. Cans of Grodziskie are available only at Chuckanut’s P. Nut (Portland) and South Nut (Skagit Valley). Hope you like it, cheers!

Chuckanut Brewery’s P Nut Beer Hall is located at 920 SE Caruthers St, Portland, OR 97214. Chuckanut Brewery & Tap Room is located in the heart of Skagit County at 11937 Higgins Airport Way, Burlington, WA at the Port of Skagit. Chuckanut has won Large Brewery of the Year at WABA 2017, 2019 and now 2021. Both locations welcome guests of all ages!

For More Information:

https://chuckanutbrewery.com