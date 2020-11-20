Christmas is Coming Early This Year at Hop & Sting Brewing Company

Grapevine, Texas – Hop & Sting Brewing Company today introduced their Christmas Cookie Ale, making this previously Taproom only favorite available to the public for the first time. Christmas Cookie Ale is a tasty holiday treat with sugar, spice, and everything nice. Lighter than most winter ales at 5% ABV, it is an easy drinking delight that makes the perfect treat for Santa.

“Christmas Cookie is an Amber Ale blended with cinnamon and vanilla to give you that taste of the holiday season, like a fresh baked cookie on Christmas morning,” said Jon Powell, co-owner of Hop & Sting Brewing Company. “Our Taproom customers can’t get enough of this beer and actually ask about it year-round, so we’re thrilled to be able to share it across DFW and help get everyone in the holiday spirit.”

Christmas Cookie Ale will be available both in cans and on draft today at the Hop & Sting Taproom in historic downtown Grapevine and will be headed to local bars, restaurants and package stores this weekend.

Hop & Sting Brewing Company brews small batch craft ales and lagers that are available in both draft and packaged forms. Hop & Sting is dedicated to producing only the highest quality beers, based on a foundation of education, experience, discipline, and attention to detail. It’s our nature to brew.

