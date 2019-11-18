ChillFizz Hard Seltzer Launches in 3 Flavors

PHILADELPHIA — Inspired by the City of Brotherly Love, ChillFizz was created to be the great tasting hard seltzer for Philadelphians.

ChillFizz is your beverage of choice to cheer on your favorite sports teams, spend summers down the shore, and complement your classic Philly cheesesteaks, soft pretzels, and hoagies.

We sought to create a beverage to go down in history and represent everything the people of Philadelphia LOVE about their iconic home. The Philadelphia LOVE sculpture provided the inspiration for the ChillFizz logo.

We use the highest quality ingredients, including agave, to develop a high-quality, superior tasting hard seltzer beverage.

ChillFizz comes in three six-pack flavors: Black Cherry Love, Lemon Lime Love, and Mixed Berry Love. Each flavor has 95 little calories, contains zero sugar, and one gram of carbohydrates.

ChillFizz launched on Friday, November 1! This refreshing hard seltzer product is available in Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, and Berks Counties. Ask for ChillFizz at your local bars and beverage stores!

