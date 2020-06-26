Chihuahua Cerveza Launches in El Paso, Texas, Through Glazer’s Beer and Beverage

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Riding the momentum as the country’s fastest growing Mexican lager brand, Chihuahua Cerveza announces the launch of El Paso, Texas in early July 2020 through a distribution partnership with Glazer’s Beer and Beverage. Chihuahua Cerveza has won several taste awards for their high quality Mexican lagers; Rico (6.5 ABV), El Primero (5.0 ABV) and Limón (5.0 ABV).

According to Kevin Wygant, Chihuahua Cerveza’s Sales Director, “We have a great appreciation for what the Chihuahua name means to El Paso and we are proud to have chosen this great city to launch our Texas expansion. The opportunity to partner with Glazer’s Beer and Beverage to leverage their extensive relationships and market expertise will ensure that our fans will be able to enjoy Chihuahua Cerveza at their favorite retailers.”

Glazers Beer and Beverage is excited to announce the partnership and rollout of Chihuahua Cervezas in the “Sun City”. We understand the diversity and cultural passion of our community, which is very important to us when introducing great brands. Chihuahua Cerveza’s portfolio and vision for their brands align with our mission of delivering and executing new brands into the El Paso market to consumers selection of high quality beer and beverages.

The Aztec Empire discovered what is now the Mexican state of Chihuahua. The word, “Chihuahua” is derived from the Nahuatl language meaning “The place where the waters of the rivers meet”, referencing the convergence of the two rivers, Rio Conchos and Rio Grande that join to form the U.S. and Mexican border. The name Chihuahua serves as a metaphor for the mission of Chihuahua Cerveza.

Phil Jamison, President of Chihuahua Cerveza, elaborates on the mission, “We are proud of the taste and quality of Chihuahua Cerveza beers, but our vision goes beyond that. We strive to unite the Mexican and American people by celebrating shared values and experiences. Beer is a common denominator we use to converge the greatness of both Mexican and American cultures and make positive impacts in our communities. There is a new generation that cherish both Mexican and American heritage and traditions, but are celebrating them in new, progressive and culturally relevant ways,” said Jamison. “Chihuahua wants to discover and elevate the young artists, innovators and tastemakers shaping contemporary Mexican-American culture.”

About Chihuahua Cerveza

Founded in 2017 and brewed in the United States, Chihuahua Cerveza is “The Original Mexican-American Beer®.” We celebrate the convergence of two great cultures; expressed through the lives of a new generation who collectively come together and share in a vibrant and contemporary Mexican-American experience. For more information on the company visit www.chihuahuacerveza.com or follow @chihuahuacerveza on Instagram.

About Glazer’s Beer and Beverage

At Glazer’s Beer and Beverage, LLC we are privileged to be recognized as one of the most successful sales and marketing organizations in our industry. That’s how we’ve become one of the country’s largest distributors of malt beverages. GBB is firmly established with 12 branch warehouses in 5 states, and we’re still family-owned and operated. Our commitment to building brands, our strategic focus on marketing and our passion for outstanding service drive our high performance, results-producing culture. Partnering as a valued resource to our customers and suppliers, we are dedicated to serving as the industry’s preferred provider of malt beverage products in each of our markets. For more information on the company visit www.glazersbeer.com.