Chatham Brewing Releases 2 New IPAs

CHATHAM, N.Y. — Chatham Brewing, Columbia County’s first and finest brewery in New York’s upper Hudson Valley, has released two brand new beers; Hoperbole Double India Pale Ale and Hopaganda India Pale Ale.

Hoperbole New England style double IPA is 8.5% ABV and 55 IBU, and is packed with Citra and Mosaic hops to create a wonderful aroma of fruit with a lush citrusy finish. Hopaganda is the single IPA version of Hoperbole and is also brewed with Citra and Mosaic, however, sits at a lower ABV of 6% and 50 IBU, giving it an incredible gentle mouthfeel without skimping on massive notes of passion fruit and mango. Both beers are double dry hopped to truly maximize the natural flavors of the hops.

Hoperbole and Hopaganda are both available at the brewery and at bars and beverage centers proudly serving Chatham Brewing products.

“IPAs have dominated the craft beer world for the past few years, but with good reason, there’s something special about fruity, hoppy flavors in the summer heat,” said Tom Crowell, co-owner of Chatham Brewing. “Both of these beers are unfiltered and double dry hopped to truly showcase the incredible juicy, tropical flavors of the hops; I couldn’t choose a favorite of the two if I tried.”

