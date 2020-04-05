Charlotte’s Protagonist Launches “Locals Mash” Campaign on IG Live and Website

Charlotte, N.C. — Protagonist has just created a weekly campaign called “Locals Mash,” featuring interviews with 3 different small and local businesses via Instagram Live discussing how their businesses have evolved during the COVID19 crisis and how to support them. During this time, Protagonist has updated their business model to include delivery, an online store for pickup and walk-up ordering as well. To kickoff Locals Mash, Adam and Kristen from Local Loaf and Tony from Enderly Coffee joined Protagonist Head Brewer Jeremy Claeys .

Enderly Interview: https://www.instagram.com/tv/B-e5ZwcpiJn/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link Local Loaf Interview: https://www.instagram.com/tv/B-fJSDwpQ2Y/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In addition to the interviews, Protagonist will offer Locals Mash products via its online shop, where fans can purchase different products from the partners.

Shop site: https://shop.protagonistbeer.com/product-category/localsmash

Get 10% off purchases of 3 or more of the Locals Mash Products. Products will be delivered once a week. Orders must be received by 3 pm Saturday for pickup or Sunday delivery (within 485). Next up in the Locals Mash series: Friday (4/3) at 4:30pm Protagonist will host Gavin from Divine Barrel.

For more info on Protagonist, visit: protagonistbeer.com. For more information: https://shop.protagonistbeer.com/product-category/localsmash/

