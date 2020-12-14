Charlotte’s Protagonist Beer Available in Cans Beginning December 18

Charlotte, N.C. – This year has left many wondering if this is the real-life, caught in a landslide of social distancing and hand sanitizer. As 2020 draws nigh, Protagonist Beer is offering a little escape from reality, as the brewery is proud to announce it will begin canning beers for the first time next week.

Protagonist will package three beers next Friday, December 18, which will be available in four-packs beginning the same day, starting at 5 p.m., at both its Lower South End and NoDa locations.

To commemorate the occasion, Protagonist will host a canning celebration at the Lower South End location (227 Southside Drive) next Friday starting at 5 p.m. During the event, all the beers being canned will be available on draft and ready for purchase to take home. Protagonist will also air the classic “Queen: Live from Wembley Stadium” concert throughout the venue. This is in honor of one of the releases, “Mercury” named after Queen’s lead singer, Freddy Mercury. Protagonist will also have three new pizzas that will pair well with each one of the new beers.

Capacity for the event – and all opening hours at Protagonist – remains at 50% due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Protagonist continues to implement stringent COVID-19 protocols to help protect the health and safety of its guests.

Here’s what on-tap for Protagonist’s inaugural canning:

Mercury – Hazy IPA – 7% ABV – Tasting Notes: Citrus- Dank-Tropical (16oz 4-Packs – 14.99)

Cube – West Coast IPA – 7.2% ABV – Tasting Notes: Crisp – Tropical – Citrus (16oz 4-Packs – 14.99)

Wilder Hirsch – German-Style Lager(Helles)- 4.7% ABV – Tasting Notes: Biscuit – Crisp – Clean (This beer is a collaboration with Town Brewing and Little Brother Brewing) (16oz 4-Packs – 12.99)

“There are so many things we were excited about with the Lower South End location opening, but the ability to offer our beers in cans is near the top of the list,” said Mike Salzarulo, Protagonist Beer co-founder. “We miss seeing many of our friends who aren’t able to enjoy our beers on-premise as much because of the pandemic, so being able to offer four-packs to-go is a great way to still serve our loyal customers. All three beers we’re canning this week pair great with pizza from our kitchen.”

Protagonist recently opened a massive second location in Charlotte’s Lower South End neighborhood featuring 15,000 square-feet of interior space and a 6,000 square-foot partially-covered patio. The Lower South End location boasts a full kitchen centered around full pizza pies and extra-large slices.

The brewery’s Lower South End location’s temporary hours are 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Sunday. Protagonist Clubhouse in NoDa is open 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. Friday, 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit ProtagonistBeer.com or follow along on social media for updates @protagonistbeer.

