Champion Brewing Partners with Bevana

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia – Champion Brewing Company, Virginia’s most community-focused brewery, is partnering with beverage platform Bevana to bring its award-winning Shower Beer to customers across the country. Founded in 2012, Champion Brewing introduced fans to the Czech-Style Pilsner in 2014, quickly earning accolades at the national level.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing the excellent brews that our team works so hard to create to more enthusiastic drinkers through our partnership with Bevana,” explained Hunter Smith, owner and founder of Champion. “We’ve been colleagues and friends for years, and it’s great to see that materialize in a way that benefits beer drinkers and our team simultaneously.”

The brewery’s most popular beers will continue to be found wherever fine craft beer is sold throughout Virginia and across the east coast. In addition to Shower Beer, Champion Brewing is also known for its unique collaboration beer with Duke’s Mayonnaise, Family Recipe Vienna Style Lager, which was named after the condiment brand’s own humble origins. The beer itself does not contain any mayo but was explicitly designed to act as the perfect pairing for a classic BLT sandwich. Shower Beer, on the other hand, is the perfect beer for any relaxing occasion with floral, grassy hops; dry, cracker-like malt flavors; and light citrus flavors. It was also awarded a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival in 2015, the highest award for beer quality in the United States.

“Craft beer has always prided itself on flavor above all else,” explained Aaron MJ Gore, Bevana’s Senior Director of Business Development. “But that doesn’t just mean adding fruit, or new types of hops, or other novel ingredients. Those can be amazing, but creating perfect flavor and nuance in something like a Czech Pilsner is not only extremely difficult to do, but incredibly rewarding to enjoy. Shower Beer does an amazing job of that, and we’re excited and proud to be able to help it reach even more drinkers across the world.”

Shower Beer will be offered through Bevana’s online store, where craft beverages from all of the platform’s partners may be ordered and shipped directly to customers’ homes or businesses. With the ability to deliver to customers in forty-two states, it helps beverage makers and drinkers cut through the noise and the barriers that stand in the way of enjoying the best drinks that the world has to offer, regardless of where they may be located.

