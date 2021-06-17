Champion Brewing Company to Release Two New Beers This Summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Champion Brewing Company will release two new beers this summer: Electric Light and Inflatable Arms.

Champion’s hometown run club had long expressed the desire for a recovery beer. Champion’s Director of Sales Clay Cooper said, “A huge part of our fan base was interested in a low-calorie, low-ABV beer. So, we listened, and created Electric Light, a simple, delicious beer with low carbs and one gram of protein.” Electric Light (IBU 5, 3.6% ABV) is a fruited session ale with flavors of passion fruit, mango, and Himalayan sea salt. The functional beer is landing on shelves in June, 2021.

Inflatable Arms is a session IPA that will follow Electric Light into the market in August. Hopped with Mandarina, Bavaria, Cashmere, Azacca, this IPA has notes of blueberry, black tea, and piña colada.

These new releases are joined by a re-release of Champion’s popular Fruit Basket (IBU 70, 8% ABV), a double IPA bursting with grapefruit and blood orange.

About Champion Brewing Company

Champion Brewing Company is a Charlottesville-based craft brewery with a three-barrel Tap Room, Champion Grill in the Shops at Stonefield, and the Missile Factory, a 30-barrel production facility recently expanded to 15,000 barrels of capacity. Champion Brewing Company is on pace to brew 10,000 barrels in 2020. Champion’s American-Style Pilsner True Love was awarded a bronze medal in the 2019 Brussels Beer Challenge. Champion beers are distributed in Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and DC.

