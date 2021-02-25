Champion Brewing Company Reveals Brand Refresh

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Champion Brewing Company is releasing a refreshed logo and packaging design. The brand refresh will launch in late February, 2021, with the first look at redesigned cans dropping this week. Grocery stores will begin to see the new look by the end of the month.

Established in 2012, Champion began with a three- barrel taproom in downtown Charlottesville, producing IPAs and lagers that quickly became a hit among craft beer enthusiasts in the tech-focused college town. Today, Champion’s distribution spans 13 states and its beers have won national and international awards. Champion Hospitality Group, the retail arm of the growing brand, operates five unique restaurants.

Champion’s brand update maintains the distinctive look of the brand with a clean, modern take on the current wordmark. New colors reflect the playful attitude of Champion’s naming conventions, taproom artwork, and the latest design trends. Each canned beer will have new, signature art incorporating the new logo. Fans will be able to purchase brand new merchandise in signature colors. Champion worked with Hannah Slagle of To the Fourth for its new look.

Of the rebrand, Champion owner Hunter Smith said, “We’re about to roll into our second decade at Champion, and It made sense that the brand identity should offer a modern take that is more consistent with the personality of our beer. We started off with a logo that established Champion on the craft beer stage. We’ve grown into a recognizable brand, nationally; we’re delighted with the new look and can’t wait to share it with our fans.”

Daydream Paralysis, a double IPA launching in February, will be the first Champion beer canned with the new design elements.

The new look ushers in an era of firsts for the brand as Champion releases a series of unfiltered IPAs beginning this month, and will launch a line of hard seltzers later in 2021.

About Champion Brewing Company

Champion Brewing Company is a Charlottesville-based craft brewery with a three-barrel Tap Room, and the Missile Factory, a 15,000 barrel production facility. Champion beers are distributed in Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and DC.

For more information: https://championbrewingcompany.com/