Champion Brewing Company Adds Distribution in Ohio

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Champion Brewing Company has announced that Premium Beverage Supply will begin distributing Champion beer in Ohio. This makes the twelfth state in which Champion beers will be available to consumers.

Premium Beverage Supply’s Director of Sales, Charlie Steffy said, “Premium Beverage Supply is very excited to bring Champion Brewing out of Charlottesville, Virginia to the people of Ohio. Their commitment to quality, combined with their creativity and appreciation for the brewing tradition is a big part of why they have been successful and why we are excited to work with them. Champion’s expansion to Ohio provides access to more award-winning beers to the Ohio consumer.”

“Ohio is a great state for craft beer,” said Champion Brewing Company owner, Hunter Smith. “The Champion team is delighted to be represented by Premium Beverage Supply, among their selection of well-respected beer brands.”

In addition to the brand’s well-known Shower Beer, Ohio beer enthusiasts will also find Champion’s Missile IPA, True Love Mexican Lager, Wheeze the Juice and seasonal and limited release brews.

About Champion Brewing Company

Champion Brewing Company is a Charlottesville-based craft brewery with a three-barrel Tap Room and the “Missile Factory,” a 30-barrel production facility recently expanded to 15,000 barrels of capacity. Champion Brewing Company is on pace to brew 10,000 BBLs. Champion owns Brasserie Saison, a restaurant on the downtown mall in Charlottesville, and Champion Grill is coming in November to the Shops at Stonefield, also in Charlottesville. Champion beers are distributed in D.C., Fla., Ky. Md., Mich., N.Y., N.C., Ohio, S.C., Texas, Va., and W. Va.

About Premium Beverage Supply

Premium Beverage Supply, located in Hilliard, Ohio, was founded in 1995 by Ron and Lisa Wilson. Premium is a beverage wholesaler serving the entire state by providing customers the finest craft beer in the world.