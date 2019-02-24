Champion Brewing Announces Staff Changes

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Champion Brewing Company announced the hire of Clay Cooper, as its new director of sales. Cooper, formerly of New Holland Brewing Company, brings more than thirty years of sales experience in a variety of industries to Champion. While at NewHolland, Cooper was part of a team that grew the business 300 percent to 40,000 barrels per year.

In addition to a new sales director, Champion has also made changes to its leadership team: seasoned brewer Josh Skinner has been promoted to director of brewing operations and Chris Gregoria has been promoted to lead brewer, while Jason Okusa moves up to production manager. On the business side, Jonny Nuckols has been named operations manager.

“We’re so glad to welcome Clay to the Champion team. His experience is a great fit to take Champion to the next level,” said HunterSmith, owner of Champion Brewing Company. “Now that Champion is in its seventh year, it was time for a staff shuffle. We’re excited about what this new leadership team will achieve.”

On February 22, Champion’s Tap Room inCharlottesville will release Intelligence and Diligence, a beer brewed in collaboration with Good Beer Hunting and inspired by the words of scholar and homebrewer J. Nikol Jackson-Beckham, Ph.D. and the work of Thomas Jefferson’s enslaved brewer,Peter Hemings. The event takes place at 5:00 p.m. at the Charlottesville TapRoom (324 Sixth Street SE).

About Champion Brewing Company

ChampionBrewing Company is a Charlottesville-based craft brewery with a three-barrel Tap Room and the “Missile Factory,” a 30-barrel production facility recently expanded to 15,000 barrels of capacity. Champion opened a second Tap Room in Richmond, Virginia in 2016 and Brasserie Saison, a restaurant and brewery on the downtown mall in Charlottesville, in February,2017.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brew Talks CBC 2019
Brew Talks CBC 2019

Denver, CO ● April 9, 2019

Register Now
Brew Talks SAVOR 2019
Brew Talks SAVOR 2019

Washington, DC ● May 17, 2019

Register Now
Brew Talks GABF 2019
Brew Talks GABF 2019

Denver, CO ● October 4, 2019

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.