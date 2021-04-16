Chalice Brewing Opens in Downtown Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Brian Engdahl brings years of experience from Widmer Brothers Brewing and Ancestry Brewing to his latest endeavor, Chalice Brewing.

COEUR D’ALENE, ID — Chalice Brewing is preparing to sell its first beers on April 16, 2021 at the brewery in downtown Coeur d’Alene.

“I’ve loved the natural beauty and community of this town for a long time,” said Owner and Head Brewer Brian Engdahl. “I couldn’t think of a better place to open Chalice Brewing and provide a space that brings the community together.”

The brewery, located in a historic downtown brick building built in 1918, is soft opening on April 16 with intentions to provide full brewpub services sometime in 2021.

Chalice Brewing’s three-barrel system will be Engdahl’s beer lab, allowing him to constantly tinker and refine original and historical recipes. His focus on small-batch recipes versus flagship products ensures consistent innovation and improvement. He plans to supplement Chalice Brewing’s 14 taps with the best traditional offerings from regional breweries as well.

This boutique brewing set-up will also enable Engdahl to source local ingredients from North Idaho businesses for small-batch brews, meaning Chalice recipes will evolve with the seasons and reflect the region’s landscape.

While beer is Chalice’s primary product, Engdahl plans to produce cider and mead in the coming years with a focus on resurrecting forgotten fermentations.

“We don’t look back as often to appreciate the small things,” Engdahl said. “There are some amazing styles that no one ever hears about because they’ve been lost to ever-changing trends. I think it’s really important to honor the past and bring these historical recipes back to life.”

Engdahl earned a double degree in Fermentation Science and Business Innovation Management from Oregon State University and acquired an International Certification in Craft Brewing from the Institute of Brewing and Distilling based in London, England. He then went on to work at Widmer Brothers legendary brewery in Portland, OR before becoming Head Brewer at Ancestry Brewing in Tualatin, OR.

Chalice Brewing soft opens April 16, with walkup service and crowler sales to start. The Grand Opening is planned for Summer 2021. Chalice Brewing beers will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Engdahl plans to open the bar for full service in 2021.

For more information and to follow Chalice Brewing’s opening, visit chalicebrewing.com.

