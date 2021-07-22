Cerveza XTECA Expands into Southern Riverside County

SAN DIEGO, California – Cerveza XTECA, a Latino Owned and Operated craft beer company brewed in San Diego, CA known for making highly drinkable Lagers, continues to expand into new distribution territories.

You can now find Cerveza XTECA’s brands at your nearest retailers in the Southern Riverside County cities of Temecula, Murrieta, Wildomar and Menifee.

At the start of the pandemic, Cerveza XTECA was forced to look inward to analyze its growth strategies, as the effects of COVID-19 on the restaurant industry led to most of on-premise accounts to close or be suspended. Off-Premises Retail took on a greater weight in light of a downturn in the dining and entertainment on-premise accounts.

Cerveza XTECA saw many fans and retail consumers live in Riverside County through social media analytics and platform engagement, among these many San Diegans making the move to Riverside County recently.

To celebrate this expansion and as part of its responsibility as a community-centered company, Cerveza XTECA was a supporter of the First Annual Cheech Marin Golf Tournament at the Victoria Country Club in Riverside on July 12, 2021. The event served as a fundraiser to benefit the future Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art and Culture, AKA “The Cheech”.

Cerveza XTECA President and CEO Fred Sotelo highlighted the importance of the company’s community involvement.

“As the XTECA family of beers expands into more communities, we want to do our best to make an impact by supporting local non-profits, small business organizations and other good causes,” Sotelo said.

“We are proud to support The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art and Culture and we believe in The Cheech’s mission to elevate and promote Chicano arts,” said Mario “The OG” Lopez, Cerveza XTECA Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer.

XTECA will lead with its Cerveza XTECA Original Mexican Style Lager at 5% ABV and More Bounce Hoppy Lager at 5.4% ABV.

http://cervezaxteca.com/find-it/

