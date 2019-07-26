CERIA Brewing Launches Non-Infused Grainwave Non-Alcoholic Belgian White Ale

ARVADA, Colo.– CERIA Brewing, the craft brewery that made history in December 2018 with Colorado’s first THC-infused craft beer, has announced it will be entering the non-alcoholic (NA) beer market with non-infused Grainwave NA Belgian White Ale, which will be sold in 12 oz. aluminum cans. It will initially be available later this summer in Colorado before expanding into California and eventually nationwide and globally wherever NA beers are sold.

CERIA Brewing was co-founded by legendary brewmaster Keith Villa, Ph.D., and his wife and CEO Jodi Villa, both of Arvada, Colorado. Dr. Villa holds a Ph.D. in brewing science and fermentation biochemistry, one of the few such degrees bestowed in the world. He was the brewmaster of Blue Moon craft beer before he retired from MillerCoors in early 2018 after 32 years.

Current trends in the alcohol industry indicate that there has been a gradual, but steady shift toward low- and no-alcohol products.

“This dynamic is being driven by a combination of socially responsible millennials, aging consumers and women who are moderating their alcohol consumption,” Dr. Villa says.

A recent example of this is the 26% increase in non-alcoholic beer volume in the U.S. over the Fourth of July 2019 holiday. These trends have been even more pronounced in Europe and the Middle East. In the U.S., it is expected that NA beer will grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of over 7% through 2025 according to Global Market Insights, versus minimal incremental growth across the rest of the beer category. This is projected to be even more pronounced for craft beer, with an expected CAGR of nearly 14% globally through 2025, according to Zion Market Research.

“For far too long, consumers have settled for, at best, mediocre-tasting NA products. But, recent entries are attempting to offer consumers alternatives and reasons to reconsider,” said Dr. Villa.

“CERIA Grainwave NA, a spin on our THC-infused Belgian classic with about 75 calories, is a great tasting, refreshing, medium-bodied ale with no alcohol.”

Dr. Villa continues, “With the objective of providing the finest non-alcohol THC-infused craft beer, our research, experimentation and development has resulted in a high quality, great tasting non-alcohol/non-infused product that serves as the base for our infused CERIA brand ­– to be enjoyed by consumers seeking high quality and great taste without alcohol.”

Jodi Villa, CEO of CERIA Brewing adds, “After receiving rave reviews about the taste of CERIA’s THC-infused beer, and witnessing the increased growth in non-alcoholic beers nationwide, especially among the self-described ‘sober curious,’ we saw an opportunity for a non-infused, non-alcoholic craft beer we could sell well beyond dispensaries, in fact anywhere NA beers are sold domestically or globally.”

Additional beer styles, both infused with THC and non-infused, are being developed by CERIA and will be announced later this summer.

To create a more enjoyable beer-drinking experience, CERIA’s entire line-up will be offered in 12 oz. cans.

CERIA, Inc., a Delaware C corporation, dba CERIA Brewing Company, is headquartered in Arvada, Colorado. For more information: Ceriabrewing.com, @ceriabrewing #ceriabrewing