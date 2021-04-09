CERIA Brewing Launches NA Craft Beer in Texas and Puerto Rico

ARVADA, Colorado – CERIA Brewing, co-founded in 2018 by creator and former Blue Moon brewmaster Keith Villa, Ph.D., announced today the continued growth of its non-alcoholic craft beer with its Spring 2021 launch into Texas and Puerto Rico.

This brings to 18 the number of states and U.S. territories where the brand’s non-alcoholic (NA) Grainwave Belgian White Ale and NA Indiewave West Coast style IPA are available in liquor, grocery, and convenience stores, through a total of 39 distributors.

Expansion into Texas

In Texas, Ambiente Beverage, founded in 1989 and based in Austin, will begin distribution of CERIA NA to fine retailers such as H-E-B Grocery, Central Market and Whole Foods, according to Ambiente Partner Michael Salas.

“Working with Keith and knowing his passion for quality makes it exciting to partner with CERIA early in an expanding category. His prior relationships will help foster and educate the market about the non-alcoholic craft beer segment,” said Salas.

Ambiente Opco, LLC (“Ambiente”) is one of the largest value-added distributors of craft beer, fine wine, artisan sprits, and specialty beverages in the State of Texas. (www.ambientebeverage.com)

First NA Craft Beer in Puerto Rico

CERIA is the first NA craft beer available in Puerto Rico. The company signed with Ballester Hermanos Inc., founded in 1914 and headquartered in Catano. “As the interest and popularity of NA Beers have increased in the U.S. market, we wanted to partner with a great startup company and a well respected veteran of the craft beer movement,” says Ballester Hermanos Craft Beer Portfolio Brand Manager José R. Maldonado Rodríguez.

“There are many reasons to enjoy an NA beer today. For years, we have seen consumers be more conscious of their own health with the selection of their brands. NA beers are not only for pregnant women, but also for those wanting a refreshing drink that provides recovery after exercise. Without compromising the quality or taste of their beers, CERIA has hit a home run with Grainwave and Indiewave.

“You can grab as many as you want without having a hangover the next day. It’s a real craft beer without alcohol,” says Maldonado.

Confirmed retailers include The House and Supermax.

Among establishments on the island serving the brand is La Esquinita Beer Garden in Bayamón whose owner Kike Fernández, says, “Beer fans in Puerto Rico have been missing a flavorful NA alternative. It’s finally here and it’s awesome.”

Adds 16-year craft beer industry veteran and Certified Cicerone Zalika Guillory, owner of La Taberna Lupulo in Old San Juan, the first craft beer bar on the island, “CERIA NA beers allow you to enjoy the great flavor of craft beers without having to worry about how many you consume. La Taberna Lupulo is very excited to carry the brews of such a well respected veteran of the beer industry.”

Ballester Hermanos has a sales force of over 400 professionals who use the latest technology to serve more than 5,000 customers in Puerto Rico. (ballesterhermanos.com)

New Alcohol-Free Belgian-Style White Ale and West Coast IPA

Grainwave NA is a refreshing, medium-bodied Belgian-Style White Ale, containing only 77 calories, which is brewed with blood orange peel and coriander. It is then dealcoholized to 0.00% alcohol by volume (ABV), thus eliminating all alcohol.

CERIA Indiewave NA, at 99 calories, is a flavorful West Coast IPA that perfectly balances Cascade, Citra, and Amarillo hops with light caramel malts for a smooth citrusy character, then is also dealcoholized to 0.00% ABV.

Forecasting Tremendous Growth

The non-alcoholic beer market is anticipating tremendous growth in the coming years, according to Dr. Villa, who retired from MillerCoors in 2018 to start CERIA Brewing with his wife and co-founder Jodi Villa.

NA beer is the fastest growing segment of the global beer market. Currently an approximately $17 billion industry, according to IRI, it is expanding at a CAGR of 7.5% and is expected to reach $25 billion in 2024. In the U.S., NA beer represents an approximately $728 million market, and at a CAGR of 38%, is growing faster annually than the global rate, according to IRI and CraftBrewingBusiness.com.

Dr. Villa adds, “Interest in better health and wellness, active lifestyles, and a reduction in alcohol consumption is fueling the NA trend.

“Beer drinkers realize an NA such as Grainwave or Indiewave offers the great taste of beer without any downside, especially during the pandemic when health and wellness continues to be top of mind,” the brewmaster says.

“There are no restrictions where or when it can be consumed. It’s the anytime, anywhere beverage – on the golf course or tennis court, or while biking, hiking, fishing or performing numerous other activities where one needs to maintain their edge while enjoying a great tasting beverage.”

About Ambiente

Founded in 1989, Ambiente Opco, LLC (“Ambiente”) is one of the largest value-added distributors of craft beer, fine wine, artisan sprits, and specialty beverages in the State of Texas. Headquartered in Austin with three additional distribution centers in San Antonio, Dallas, and Houston, Ambiente has become the state’s premier distributor for supplying superior products to retailers, restaurants, premium supermarkets, luxury hotels, and five-star resorts across Texas. Ambiente’s Beer Division was formed in 2019 when Ambiente acquired Hops and Vines Distributing to create the first statewide beer distributor in Texas that was independent from large supplier conglomerates. For more information on Ambiente’s Beer Division, visit www.ambientebeverage.com.

About CERIA Brewing Co.

CERIA, Inc., a C corporation, dba CERIA Brewing Company, is headquartered in Arvada, Colorado. The company was co-founded in January 2018 by Keith Villa, Ph.D., creator and former brewmaster of Blue Moon Brewery, and his wife Jodi Villa, CEO. In late 2019 the company won the prestigious “Startup of the Year” Award presented by Food Dive, a leading industry news publisher.

For more information: NA.Ceriabrewing.com, @ceriabrewing #ceriabrewing, hello@CERIABrewing.com. CERIA Brewing Company, P.O. Box 746560, Arvada, CO 80006

See the brand on Amazon.com here: https://tinyurl.com/ceriabrewing

