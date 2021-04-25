CENTR Brands Corp. Signs Distribution Agreement with Southern Glazer’s

Vancouver, British Columbia – CENTR Brands Corp. (the “Company”) (CSE: CNTR, FRA: 303, OTC: CNTRF) today announced a U.S. distribution agreement with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (“Southern Glazer’s) – the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol. Under the agreement, Southern Glazer’s will distribute CENTR™ and CENTR™ Sugar Free, the Company’s sparkling, citrus beverages infused with hemp-derived CBD.

“We are thrilled to be one of Southern Glazer’s first CBD beverage suppliers,” said Company CEO Joseph Meehan. “As the premier distributor of beverage alcohol in the U.S., Southern Glazer’s will introduce CENTR to tens of thousands of retailers and on-premise clients. CENTR has the best sales team in our category and deep experience with traditional distribution. Southern Glazer’s is our ideal distribution partner.”

Southern Glazer’s will initially launch distribution of CENTR™ and CENTR™ Sugar Free across seven states, with additional states in the months to come, and on its industry-leading Proof® e commerce platform at sgproof.com.

About CENTR Brands Corp.

CENTR Brands Corp. develops and markets non-alcoholic, functional beverages for the global market. The Company’s first product, named CENTR, is a sparkling, low-calorie, CBD beverage. For more information visit www.findyourcentr.com, and follow on Instagram at @findyourcentr.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s pre eminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and a proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. Southern Glazer’s has operations in 44 U.S. States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com, and follow on Twitter and Instagram on @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.