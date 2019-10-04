CB & Potts Launches Prohibition Pale Ale to Benefit Crossroads Safehouse

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Crossroads Safehouse is proud to be a part of a craft beer pairing that will benefit its mission to shelter, support, advocate for, and empower victims of domestic violence and interpersonal abuse. Fort Collins restaurant and brewery, C.B. & Potts, is launching a new beer titled Prohibition Pale Ale, the sale of which will raise funds for Crossroads Safehouse. The beer will be available throughout the month of October, National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. One dollar from each beer sold will go to the nonprofit.

“C.B. & Potts has been a landmark in the Northern Colorado community for years, and we are honored that they are helping to raise awareness and funds for Crossroads Safehouse with this exclusive beer,” said Lisa Poppaw, Executive Director of Crossroads Safehouse.

The name Prohibition Pale Ale was inspired by Crossroads Safehouse’s upcoming Prohibition Party fundraiser on October 19. The beer itself is a classic Cascade and Centennial hop blend busting with piney resinous hop undertones, balanced by a mild bitterness and lighter feel.

“We appreciate the amazing services and programs that Crossroads Safehouse provides for our local community. Recognizing that October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we wanted to find an opportunity to help make a difference,” said C.B. & Potts Regional Leader, Kevin Sheesley. “We appreciate that we are able to partner with this worthy fundraising initiative that not only will help raise needed money, but will also help create awareness of Crossroads to the thousands of guests who visit our three Fort Collins locations throughout the month.”

Supporters and craft beer enthusiasts are invited to taste the new brew at a tapping party on Tuesday, October 1 at the C.B. & Potts Brewery and Taproom located at 1831 East Mulberry Street in Fort Collins. The C.B. & Potts Food Truck will be onsite with plenty of delicious choices for attendees to enjoy.

In addition to the Brewery and Taproom, the Prohibition Pale Ale will be available at the C.B & Potts Collindale location at 1441 East Horsetooth Road, Fort Collins and the Foothills location at 195 East Foothills Parkway, Fort Collins.

About Crossroads Safehouse

Since 1980, Crossroads Safehouse has offered emergency housing, advocacy, legal assistance, rapid re-housing, and support for survivors of domestic violence. Crossroads provides food, clothing, and personal care items for more than 400 residents each year, as well as more than 15,000 units of service to thousands of clients and program attendees. Learn more about Crossroads Safehouse at crossroadssafehouse.org.