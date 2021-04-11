Catawba Island Brewing Co. Announces Expansion Plans

Catawba Island Brewing Company in process of major expansion to increase production, brew new beers, and renovate tasting room.

Port Clinton, Ohio — Catawba Island Brewing Co. has announced that the company is undergoing a major expansion to their Port Clinton location that will allow the brewery to produce nearly twice as much beer immediately, and up to four times more in the future without any additional upgrades.

“What this [expansion] really does is, it gets us in a position to grow,” says Mike Roder, founder of the brewery and a Port Clinton native. “We found a property that worked for the brewery, and we went with it, but it wasn’t enough to grow with. Now it is.”

Expected to be operable by mid-April, the expansion will add 1,200 square feet of brewing space, 800 square feet of cold storage, and additional canning and quality control space.

Along with expansions to brewing space, local beer lovers can expect to see fresh new beers in the CIB tasting room and some exciting upgrades like new barstools, high quality air conditioning, more outdoor seating, tables and umbrellas on the patio, and a mobile stage for outdoor entertainment this summer.

“For the first time in a couple years, we’ll have a lot of new beers coming out,” said Mr. Roder. He explained that the brewery has been producing the same beers at maximum capacity to meet their current demand over the last few years. “We haven’t been able to have fun and experiment, but with this expansion, locals can expect a lot of fresh new beers in the tasting room.”

The brewery plans to host an open house on May 8th where beer fans can tour the new brewing space, explore the tasting room and patio, and sample some of Catawba Island Brewing Company’s latest brews.

