Castle Island Launches Fiver Initiative

NORWOOD, MASS. – Castle Island Brewing Company has built a reputation for approachable, award-winning beer in the Commonwealth. Now, the local brewery is building a philanthropic program fueled by the sale of their fastest growing beer.

Partnering with five different local charities for 2021, Castle Island is raising proceeds for the foundations through the sale of Fiver, their fundraising-focused hazy IPA. Funds raised through 2021 will be split evenly between Mass Audubon, The Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism, Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, Artists for Humanity, and Facing History and Ourselves.

Proceeds from Fiver IPA to Benefit The Five Foundations Listed Above “We are honored to be selected as one of Castle Island Brewing Company’s charity partners for 2021, and humbled to be in the company of the other deserving organizations participating in the program,” said Cynthia Wigren, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

“We are grateful that every time someone enjoys a Fiver IPA this year, the Conservancy’s work to inspire a greater understanding of white sharks and conservation of the species will benefit.”

Fiver joined the ranks of Castle Island’s year-round line-up last August, and brisk sales have made it the company’s fastest growing brand. Although best known for their Keeper IPA, Castle Island is looking to capitalize on the momentum of the New England IPA category, which has grown nationally by more than 50% in the last 13 weeks according to market research firm Nielsen.

Asked how they selected the foundations to work with this year, Castle Island VP of Operations and Fiver Committee Chair, Bill O’Connor, explained: “We want to ensure the charities reflect the values of our entire company, so we formed an internal committee to steer the program and thoroughly vet the Fiver program partners.”

O’Connor added, “The idea for this program was really born out of our belief that we should all ‘Be excellent to each other.’ We saw our beer as platform to help fundraise and build awareness for organizations that are doing the hard work of making positive change every single day.”

Fiver is available in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans and limited kegs throughout their entire distribution footprint, which includes MA, RI and CT. The beer is also available at their Norwood taproom which remains open during the COVID-19 pandemic. To learn more about Castle Island Brewing and their mission, visit their website at https://castleislandbeer.com/ or follow their social media channels at @cibrewing.

