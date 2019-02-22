Castle Island Expands Distribution to Rhode Island

NORWOOD, Mass. – After three years of exclusively selling beer in its home state of Massachusetts, Castle Island Brewing Company has announced plans to begin distribution in Rhode Island.

With plans to begin shipping beer to the state in late February, this marks the first time Castle Island has sent beer over state lines on a continuous basis.

“We’re less than 30 minutes from the Rhode Island border, and we regularly have guests from all over the state traveling to the brewery for our beer,” said Adam Romanow, Castle Island’s president and founder. “The market is super close to our back yard, and we are incredibly excited to finally share our story with beer lovers in Rhode Island.”

Castle Island’s award-winning American Lager can be found in bars, restaurants and retailers throughout Rhode Island this March.

Beer drinkers in the ocean state will soon be able to enjoy Castle Island’s award winning beer thanks to a partnership with Craft Brewers Guild of Rhode Island. Founded in 2010, Craft Rhode Island specializes in craft beer, wine and spirits, and is located just south of Providence in Cranston, Rhode Island.

“Craft Beer Guild is extremely excited and proud to be partnering with Castle Island Brewing as they travel south to Rhode Island,” said Dave Cummings, market manager for Craft Beer Guild of Rhode Island. “Castle Island is an established brewery that has been making consistently solid beer from their inception. We have gotten to know Adam and his crew over the last few years, and it’s evident that they all take pride in making sure their liquids are high quality, served fresh, at a fair price. We can’t wait to showcase these beers throughout the Ocean State!”

“It’s an awesome experience to be going from a fan of the brewery to partnering with them in RI,” stated Shaun Daniels, sales supervisor for Craft Beer Guild of Rhode Island. “It’s great to work with a brewery that matches your own passion for craft beer, and it’s a bonus to have them located so close to the Rhode Island border. We are looking forward to bringing to Rhode Island the award winning and innovative beers Castle Island has become well known for.”

In late February, Castle Island will begin sending core products to the market, including its flagship Keeper IPA, Candlepin Session Ale, Hi-Def Double IPA and its American Lager, which took home a silver medal at the Great American Beer Festival last year. The company also plans to send limited amounts of its Social Studies brand, a rotating hazy IPA series that focuses on a different hop every batch.

Keeper, Castle Island’s flagship IPA, will also be available in the Ocean State alongside the rest of their core offerings.

“We launched Social Studies midway through 2018,” says Romanow, “but the brand has already taken on a life of its own thanks to the popularity of New England-style IPAs these days.”

Launch events in the state are currently being planned for mid-March, and details will be announced on the brewery’s website and social media channels.

Located off Route 1, at 31 Astor Ave. in Norwood, Massachusetts, Castle Island’s taproom, retail shop and newly-opened arcade are open to the public seven days a week. Current hours are Mondays and Tuesdays from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Free tours and events are offered frequently, so check the company’s website for more information.

For additional information about the brewery and for an updated list of retail locations where Castle Island beers can be found, please visit the company’s website (castleislandbeer.com) and Facebook page (facebook.com/castleislandbeer).

About Castle Island Brewing

Castle Island is an award-winning Massachusetts brewery dedicated to crafting a party with a purpose. With a focus on American-style ales and lagers, we make offerings that are both unique and approachable. Whether you find yourself discovering Castle Island for the first time or have returned for another round, you can expect a stellar experience from the very first to the very last sip. You can find our beer throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island in cans and on draft, as well as at our Norwood brewery and taproom.

About Craft Brewers Guild of Rhode Island

Craft Beer Guild RI is a distributor of world class craft beer, cider, spirits and wine. Located in Cranston, RI, Craft Beer Guild RI was founded in 2010. Distribution covers the entire state of Rhode Island, including Block Island. Visit craftbeerguildri.com