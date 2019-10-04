Castle Island Celebrates Cult Film Spinal Tap with Exclusive Taproom Releases

NORWOOD, Mass. – Looking for an alternative Halloween celebration? One local brewery has the answer.

Award-winning Castle Island Brewing Co. is hosting a Spinal Tap Takeover at their Norwood-based brewery and taproom on Saturday, October 26. The event features new taproom exclusive beer releases paying tribute to cult film, This is Spinal Tap.

“The idea of a Spinal Tap Takeover was designed as a celebration of the creative spirit in both the film and our brewery,” said Head Brewer Matt DeLuca. “This classic is a favorite among the team and Halloween is the perfect time of year to deck the brewery and draft list in a musical costume.”

The award-winning brewery debuts a lineup of taproom exclusive beers for this special event.

Castle Island’s Spinal Tap Takeover includes taproom-only releases such as This One Goes to Eleven, an IPA with 11 different hops, and None More Black, a Black IPA, along with other new releases. All new beers hit the taps at 5pm to kick off the event.

This isn’t the first time Castle Island has released beers or held events inspired by cult films. Big Ern, a double IPA, is inspired by the Farrelly brothers’ Kingpin, and the brewery has held events highlighting The Big Lebowski and Sharknado.

The Spinal Tap Takeover also includes live music by self-proclaimed haunted garage band, The Search Party, at 7pm.

For more information about the event, please visit Castle Island’s website (castleislandbeer.com) and follow the brewery’s Facebook (/castleislandbeer), Instagram (@cibrewing), and Twitter (@cibrewing) for event updates.

Located off Route 1, at 31 Astor Ave. in Norwood, Mass., the taproom and retail shop are open to the public 7 days a week. Hours as well as additional information about the brewery and a list of retail locations can be found on their website as well. Email contact@castleislandbeer.com or call 781.951.2029 with any other questions.

Castle Island Brewing

Castle Island is an award-winning brewery dedicated to the idea that we should all be excellent to each other. With a deep portfolio of ales and lagers, we make offerings that are both amazing and approachable. Whether you find yourself discovering Castle Island for the first time or have returned for another round, you can expect a stellar experience from the very first to the very last sip. You can find our beer throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island in cans and on draft, as well as at our Norwood brewery and taproom.