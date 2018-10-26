Castle Island Brewing Releases Ride n’ Glide Rye Pale Ale

NORWOOD, Mass. – Castle Island Brewing Company debuted Ride n’ Glide, the latest beer in its rotating series this week. A rye pale ale, Ride n’ Glide features Citra and Cascade hops and has a spicy finish due to the large amounts of malted rye in the recipe.

In a time of year typically dominated by pumpkin beers, Castle Island is leaning into the season with this full strength pale ale, banking on stronger malt flavors and complimentary hops rather than loading up the beer with seasonings and additives.

“Pumpkin beer has never really been our thing,” said Head Brewer, Matt DeLuca. “We have featured rye in a few of our past recipes and have always loved the complex spice it provides, so we figured we would give it a platform in this new release.”

Registering at 6.9% alcohol by volume, Ride n’ Glide lands slightly above the normal alcohol range for the style.

“We wanted something that would provide a little extra warmth as we head into colder months,” DeLuca added.

The beer’s name and label design are no accident either. Named after a lyric in a Beastie Boys song, Ride n’ Glide pays homage to one of the brewery’s favorite artists.

“There’s almost always a Beastie Boys song playing in the brewery,” noted company founder, Adam Romanow. “A lot of us grew up idolizing the group and their approach to art, so we wanted to pay tribute the best way we know how – through beer.”

Ride n Glide began shipping to stores and bars throughout Eastern and Central MA this week. Four-packs of 16oz cans of the beer carry a suggested retail price of $10.99. A limited amount of the beer is also available at the brewery’s Norwood taproom.

Located off Route 1, at 31 Astor Ave. in Norwood, Mass., Castle Island’s taproom and retail shop are open to the public 7 days a week. Current hours are Mondays and Tuesdays from 4:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M., Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11:00 A.M. – 10:00 P.M., and Sundays from 11:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. Free tours and events are offered frequently; check the company’s website for more information.

For additional information about the brewery and for an updated list of retail locations where Castle Island beers can be found, please visit the company’s website (castleislandbeer.com) and Facebook page (facebook.com/castleislandbeer). Email contact@castleislandbeer.com or call 781.951.2029 with any other questions.

Castle Island Brewing:

Castle Island is dedicated to crafting the highest quality beer with purpose and without pretense. With a focus on American-style ales and lagers, we make offerings that are both unique and approachable. You can find our beer throughout Massachusetts in cans and on draft, as well as at our Norwood brewery and taproom.