Cask Global Canning Solutions Improvises to Clear COVID-19 Installation Obstacles

CALGARY, Canada — With most of the world in a shelter-in-place mode, Cask Global Canning Solutions is deputizing longtime customers around the globe to conduct canning system installations. Cask has recently enlisted Olof Haggstrom, founder of Sweden’s pioneering Can Man mobile canning service, to install three new Cask systems in Sweden.

Chas Love, Technical Representative and a third-generation member of the family owned Cask, coordinated the effort with Haggstrom. “We want to make sure,” Love says, “that we’re doing everything possible now to help our new customers get their beer into cans and join the Cask family.”

“Due to the coronavirus situation and international travel restrictions,” Haggstrom says, “Cask was unable to get its staff here. So my doing the installs solved the problem.”

Haggstrom is immensely qualified for the task: he uses six different Cask canning systems for his five-year-old mobile canning service. He tackled Cask installations at three Swedish breweries (Bryggeriet i Umeå, Poppels and Fermenterarna), where he set up a Semi-Automatic Canning System, a Micro-Automated Canning System and a Cask Automated Depalletizer.

The breweries were mobile canning clients of Can Man that moved up to their own Cask systems in order to boost production and sales.

Haggstrom’s installation efforts, says Fermenterarna’s Niclas Aronsson, made for a successful launch. “We canned 500L with him during the installation,” Aaronsson says, “and a few days later myself and my partner did 4000L on our own with no problems.”

Haggstrom’s experience and longstanding relationships with these breweries also made for a helpful level of trust during the installations. “I was glad to help these breweries and glad to help Cask, too,” Haggstrom says, “since the company has been so helpful to me in my Can Man efforts here.”

“Olof has been a monumental ally for us in Sweden for years,” Love says. “He’s a giant advocate there for canned craft beer and our company, and he really understands our equipment.”

“There has never been a more important time,” Love adds, “for a craft brewery to have packaged beer. And cans are the best beer package there is and they’ve become a lifeline for breweries around the world to stay afloat during the COVID-19 crisis.”

This year Cask, the inventors of micro-canning for craft brewers, is celebrating 20 years of its pioneering canning systems and their revolutionizing of craft beverage packaging around the world.

For More Information: cask.com