Cascade Lakes Announces 2021 Release Calendar

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

BEND and REDMOND, Ore. — Central Oregon’s Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. announces its 2021 Beer Release Calendar. The coming year will see the return of its Core Beers packaged in cans and on draft. In addition to these year-round offerings, Cascade Lakes will also release four seasonal beers, many in cans and all available on draft.

Blonde Bombshell, Revival IPA, Lively IPA, Pineapple IPA, Hazy IPA, and Salted Caramel Porter will be available as part the brewery’s Core Beers and will be available year-round.

When it comes to its Seasonal Beers look for 20 Inch Brown (Jan-Apr), Lotus Pils (May-Aug), and Elk Camp IPA (Sept-Dec) available in cans and on draft. Cascade Lakes other seasonal, Sizzle Juice Fresh Hop IPA will only be available on draft in September and October.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brewbound 2020 Best Of Awards
01/21 - Brewbound 2020 Best Of Awards
Brewbound Data Club with Bump Williams Consulting
02/04 - Brewbound Data Club with Bump Williams Consulting
Brewbound Podcast - Episode 9 -- State Guild Leaders Discuss 2021 Priorities
01/28 - Brewbound Podcast - Episode 9 -- State Guild Leaders Discuss 2021 Priorities
Brewbound Podcast Episode 10 -- Super Bowl Post-Show Ad Review
02/11 - Brewbound Podcast Episode 10 -- Super Bowl Post-Show Ad Review
Brewbound Podcast
02/25 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.