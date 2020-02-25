Cascade Brewing to Release Second Sour Canned Beer Gose Roselle

PORTLAND, Ore. – Cascade Brewing, a pioneer of the sour beer renaissance, is releasing its second sour beer in a can. Gose Roselle will be available in single 12-ounce cans and on draft on Friday, Feb. 28, at both Cascade Brewing two pubs in Portland; four packs of 12-ounce cans will be available through limited distribution.

Gose Roselle is a Gose-style ale aged in oak barrels for up to 10 months before infusing with roselle hibiscus, fresh Meyer lemon zest, ground coriander and Oregon coast sea salt (5.3% ABV).

“We’ve been working hard over the last year to create a quality, easy drinking, barrel-aged sour in a can, and we’re very excited to see that come to fruition with the Gose Roselle. Our goal is offer a sessionable yet multi-dimensional beer that bridges the gap between quick-turn kettle sours and barrel aged premium sours, and I’m very proud of our team for accomplishing exactly that,” said Kevin Martin, Cascade Brewing Director of Brewery Operations.Gose Roselle is being released as part of Cascade Brewing’s 9th annual Sour Fruit Fest, taking place Feb. 27 through March 1 at the Cascade Brewing Barrel House at 939 SE Belmont St. and at The Lodge at Cascade Brewing at 7424 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy. Over four days, sour beer fans can look forward to tasting more than three dozen Northwest sour beers blended with a variety of fresh fruits from the local region.

Unlike Cascade Brewing’s bottled sour beers, Gose Roselle is meant to be consumed fresh, not aged. For more information, visit www.cascadebrewing.com and engage socially at @CascadeBrewing.

About Cascade Brewing

Founded in Portland, Oregon in 1998, Cascade Brewing has been a pioneer in the sour beer renaissance since 2006 and the proud innovator of the Northwest Sour Ale. Its distinctive sour beer blends feature fruit-forward, barrel-aged ales with an emphasis on project year-to-year variation. These beers offer a complex array of flavors derived from the acid, the fruit and the residual flavors present in the barrels in which they age. The resulting beers offer a complex array of flavors and aromas derived from with each project year release capturing the unique subtleties of that year’s growing season. Cascade Brewing’s beers are collected by sour fans and connoisseurs around the world. Cascade Brewing’s two pubs in Portland, Oregon, include the Cascade Brewing Barrel House at 939 SE Belmont St. and at The Lodge at Cascade Brewing at 7424 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy.