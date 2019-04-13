Cascade Brewing Releases One Way or Another Project

PORTLAND, Ore. – Cascade Brewing has announced the release of its One Way or Another 2017 project, which went on sale April 5. The beer will be available in 500ml bottles and on draft at Cascade’s two Portland pubs and through its distribution channels.

Based on a collaboration recipe originally designed with Bruery Terreux, the 2017 One Way or Another combines whole, Northwest-grown marionberries and Meyer lemon zest with sour blond ale aged in oak barrels for up to 16 months. The finished blend captures notes of blackberry pastry, fresh citrus and spruce tips with a lively acidity and dry finish.

“We were incredibly pleased with how the 2016 One Way or Another project turned out, and we wanted to offer the beer again as a part of this year’s release calendar in the new 500mL format,” explained Kevin Martin, Cascade Brewing director of brewery operations. “The combination of marionberry and Meyer lemon is one of those magical fruit pairings that brings out unexpected flavors that go well beyond the individual components.”

One Way or Another is a Tier One offering; Cascade’s bottles have distinct label styles for each of the three Cascade Brewing pricing tiers, with each label within the tier utilizing distinctive colors to clearly differentiate each beer. The tiers differ by the style of beer used in the product, the type ingredients contained within, the time aged in the barrels and types of barrels used.

About Cascade Brewing

