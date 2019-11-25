Cascade Brewing Releases Glueh Kriek, Announces Black Friday Bottle Sale

PORTLAND, Ore.–– Cascade Brewing will release its perennial favorite Glueh Kriek, a spiced mulled sour cherry ale that’s served hot, on draft on Tuesday, Nov. 26. It will be available at its two Portland pubs––Cascade Brewing Barrel House in Southeast and the Lodge at Cascade Brewing in Southwest.

Glueh Kriek is a blend of sour red and blond ales aged in oak wine barrels for 14 months with Bing and sour pie cherries, then sweetened with wildflower honey and infused with warm winter spices. Served hot with an orange wedge, this limited seasonal blend offers plenty of warmth during the cold, wet Portland winter.

The release of Glueh Kriek will kick off a Black Friday bottle sale, taking place Tuesday, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Dec. 1, at Cascade Brewing’s two pubs. (Both pubs closed Nov. 28 for Thanksgiving). The brewery will be offering seven different 750ml bottled beers at $14 per bottle or $140 per mix and match case. Bottles include Sang Rouge 2015, Sang Royal 2016, Sang Noir 2016, Sang du Chene 2015, Figaro 2015, Noyaux 2015 and Framblanc 2016.

Cascade will also have limited edition wooden bottle boxes for sale; these pine boxes are branded with Cascade’s name on two sides and logo on the lid. Two box sizes are available, sized for either 500ml or 750ml bottle format. Each box holds three bottles or a combination of bottles and other merchandise. Pricing is $26 for a 500ml box or $29 for a 750ml box. Inventory is limited and only available while in stock.

About Cascade Brewing

Founded in Portland, Oregon in 1998, Cascade Brewing has been a pioneer in the sour beer renaissance since 2006 and the proud innovator of the Northwest Sour Ale. Its distinctive sour beer blends feature fruit forward, barrel-aged ales with an emphasis on project year-to-year variation. These beers offer a complex array of flavors derived from the acid, the fruit and the residual flavors present in the barrels in which they age. The resulting beers offer a complex array of flavors and aromas derived from with each project year release capturing the unique subtleties of that year’s growing season.