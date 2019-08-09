Cascade Brewing Releases Coral Horizon Barrel-Aged Blond Ale

PORTLAND, Ore. – Cascade Brewing has released Coral Horizon, a barrel aged blond ale with grapefruit zest, hibiscus and ginger. The Northwest sour ale is now available on draft and in 500ml bottles at Cascade’s two Portland pubs –– Cascade Brewing Barrel House and Lodge at Cascade Brewing –– as well as through limited distribution networks.

A new product for Cascade Brewing, Coral Horizon is a blend of sour blond ales aged in oak wine barrels for up to 16 months with late infusions of grapefruit zest, hibiscus tea and freshly chopped ginger root. Pouring a pale coral-red hue reminiscent of a summer sunset, this small batch blend offers a soft, approachable acidity level with aromas of ruby red grapefruit and a refreshing ginger spice (8% ABV).

“One of the key concepts behind this blend was to incorporate all of the major botanical components commonly used in brewing, including roots, fruits and flowers.” said Kevin Martin, Cascade Brewing Director of Brewery Operations. “With a relatively tame acidity level, this is an extremely accessible beer for those new to sour beer with plenty of complexity and nuance for the seasoned sour drinker.”

For more information, visit CascadeBrewing.com.

About Cascade Brewing

Cascade Brewing has been a pioneer in the sour beer renaissance since 2006 and is the proud innovator of the Northwest Sour Ale. Its distinctive sour beer blends feature fruit forward, barrel-aged ales with an emphasis on project year-to-year variation. These beers offer a complex array of flavors derived from the acid, the fruit and the residual flavors present in the barrels in which they age. The resulting beers offer a complex array of flavors and aromas derived from with each project year release capturing the unique subtleties of that year’s growing season. Cascade Brewing’s sour ales are brewed and blended in Portland, Oregon; the company also has two taprooms in Portland, the Cascade Brewing Barrel House in Southeast, and the Lodge at Cascade Brewing in Southwest.