Cascade Brewing Introduces Primordial Noir to Bottle Lineup

PORTLAND, Ore. – Cascade Brewing has introduced Primordial Noir 2017 to its lineup of bottles projects. Released today, Primordial Noir is a blend of imperial red ales aged in bourbon and wine barrels for up to two years with Northwest-grown Bing cherries and spices.

A concentrated precursor to Cascade’s Sang Noir project, Primordial Noir features a more robust bourbon and cherry presence with notes of roast malt, molasses and baking spices. The beer is 10.5% ABV and is available now in 500ml bottles and on draft.

“To make our Sang Noir, we take red wine barrel aged reds, blend them with bourbon barrel aged reds, then add 150 pounds of Bing cherries to each barrel,” explained Tim Larrance, Cascade Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “For Primordial Noir, we chose to skip the red wine aged reds and go straight with the bourbon barrel reds and cherries. The reds shine spectacularly with a balanced cherry flavor.”

This marks the fourth 500ml bottle release for Cascade Brewing, on the heels of Kriek, Apricot, and Framblanc. The brewery switched from 750ml bottles to the new size with a commensurate price point earlier this year.

Primordial Noir is a tier two offering, with pricing based on the style of beer, the type of ingredients contained within, the time aged in the barrels, and types of barrels used. It is available at Cascade’s two Portland-area pubs – the Cascade Brewing Barrel House and The Lodge at Cascade Brewing – and through the brewery’s worldwide distribution network.

About Cascade Brewing

Cascade Brewing has been a pioneer in the sour beer renaissance since 2006 and the proud innovator of the Northwest Sour Ale. Its distinctive sour beer blends feature fruit forward, barrel-aged ales with an emphasis on project year-to-year variation. These beers offer a complex array of flavors derived from the acid, the fruit and the residual flavors present in the barrels in which they age. The resulting beers offer a complex array of flavors and aromas derived from with each project year, capturing the unique subtleties of that year’s growing season. Cascade Brewing’s sour ales are brewed and blended in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit CascadeBrewing.com and join the brewery on social media @CascadeBrewing, #CascadeBrewing, and #HouseofSour. Cheers to the sours; enjoy in a profoundly wise manner.