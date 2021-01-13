Cascade Brewing Collaborates with Portland Bitters Project on Contemporary Fashion

PORTLAND, Ore.— Cascade Brewing has released Contemporary Fashion, a sour quad ale aged in Bourbon barrels with bitters from Portland Bitters Project. The sour ale is available in 250 ml. slim cans and in draft kegs.

Contemporary Fashion features sour quad ale aged in Bourbon barrels for up to two years with orange peel, then infused with aromatic bitters made by Portland Bitters Project. A tribute to the Old Fashioned cocktail, this sour beer interpretation captures notes of bourbon and fresh orange peel with a complex botanical bouquet and a soft malt sweetness. The beer is 12.2% abv.

Contemporary Fashion will be distributed through Cascade Brewing’s distribution network in cases of 24 (six four-packs); single cans are available now at the brewery’s two Portland-area pubs: Cascade Brewing Barrel House at 939 SE Belmont St. and The Lodge at Cascade Brewing at 7424 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy.

About Cascade Brewing

Founded in Portland, Oregon in 1998, Cascade Brewing is a pioneer of the sour beer renaissance, innovating the Northwest Sour Ale in 2006. The brewery’s portfolio of distinctive sour ales features fruit-forward, barrel-aged ales with complex flavors and aromas derived from the acid, the fruit, and the residual flavors present in the aging barrels. An emphasis on year-to-year variation captures the unique subtleties of each year’s fruit growing season, leading sour beer connoisseurs around the world to seek out Cascade’s Northwest Sour Ales. The brewery also brews a broad range of non-sour styles with the same level of quality and creativity that has become synonymous with the Cascade Brewing brand.
CascadeBrewing.com | @CascadeBrewing

For More Information:
https://www.cascadebrewing.com/

